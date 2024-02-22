Shaitaan Trailer Launch: R Madhavan heaps appreciation on Ajay Devgn; calls him ‘Real Singham’ in the industry

Social media is buzzing over the new supernatural thriller Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika. The tantalizing posters have already piqued the interest of spectators, and to add to the excitement, the film's producers just released a trailer in Mumbai, which is now available on YouTube. Though the teaser has already grabbed fans' fascination, R Madhavan also praised his co-star Ajay Devgn , referring to him as the 'Real Singham'.

R Madhavan heaps praise on his Shaitaan co-star Ajay Devgn

During the trailer launch of Shaitaan, R Madhavan talked about his Shaitaan director and co-star Ajay Devgn and spoke highly of him. The actor remarked that he was going to make an ‘important’ statement as he said, “I’ve been in the industry long enough to know, I’ve been a huge fan of Ajay sir’s work. Not had much time to interact with him before this movie, and I’ve really seen him act, and I’ve really been a huge fan of the way he emotes subtly and does the kind of role he does.”

He further continues by stating, “Even during the publicity he doesn’t take any credit and walks away and keeps doing his work, but now I can tell you that if there is any Singham, the real Singham in the industry, it is this man (pointing towards Ajay Devgn) who I’ve become a huge fan of.”

Advertisement

He also elaborated on his point by mentioning that since the movie is completed, he has no personal benefit from discussing it further. He mentioned that he had suggested Ajay Devgn take on a more spicy role, but Ajay preferred the father's character as he felt a stronger connection to it. The actor from 3 Idiots also shared that the title of the film was not finalized during the shooting period.

R Madhavan expressed how amazing it was to work with Vikas Bahl and the producers, mentioning that he had no idea the film would be called Shaitaan and his role as the antagonist would stand out in the teaser and trailer.

Furthermore, he lauded Ajay Devgn for the decision by stating, “Mujhe lagta hai ek sher dil aur sher jigar hona chahiye, ek maturity, aur industry ke saath aur apne kaam ke saath bahut hi zyada pyaar hona chaiye ki koi aise laddu utha ke koi kisi aur artist ko de de (I think it takes a lion’s heart and guts and some sort of maturity and love for the industry and work that one could give such an amazing part to somebody else) and for that I am completely mind-blown.”

He further expressed his gratitude towards the Singham Again actor for the role. “I can only hope and pray I can do justice to the kindness that has been shown to me by Ajay sir, and I am really grateful for that,” he said in conclusion sharing a warm hug.

Ajay Devgn on swapping the negative role with R Madhavan

On being asked if Ajay and Madhavan ever thought of swapping the role, Ajay shared that when they started shooting for the film, Madhavan had asked him the reason he was not doing the role. In response to this, Ajay opined that he ‘really feels for the character (for the father)’. So, according to him, he would not be able to do justice to the other character.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: Did you know Imtiaz Ali wrote dialogues of Alia Bhatt starrer Highway after reaching location?