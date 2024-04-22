13 best Ajay Devgn dialogues to fall in Ishq with Maidaan star

With his award-winning debut movie Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, Ajay Devgn proved that he is here to stay. Since then, the actor has been part of many hit films that are often rewatched by cinephiles. Moreover, there are also some of the best Ajay Devgn dialogues that have stayed in the minds of the audience.

Let’s take a look at 13 famous dialogues of the ace Bollywood star:

1. “Hum mein toh apno ne loota, gairon mein kahan dum tha. Meri kishti thi doobi wahan, jahan pani kam tha.”

You might have heard many people quote this shayari in their day-to-day life. But did you know that it’s from a 1994 romantic action film? This Ajay Devgn dialogue from Dilwale is as iconic as the B-town actor.

2. “Jaan pyari hai toh uska khayal tak apne dil se nikaal do varna jal jaoge. Kyun ki hum diljale hain.”

This Diljale movie dialogue by Ajay Devgn is often dubbed as one of the memorable ones from his 1996 romantic action film. Helmed by Harry Baweja, it stars Ajay along with Madhoo and Sonali Bendre with Parmeet Sethi, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, and Amrish Puri in supporting roles.

3. “Oye paaji kabhi has bhi liya karo.”

The actor hasn’t only done action or romantic movies. He also aced a comedy character in one of his films titled Son of Sardaar. His role as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa (Jassi) was highly appreciated.

4. “Insaan apni family ke bina jee nahi sakta, unke liye kuch bhi kar sakta hai. Phir duniya usse matlabi kahe ya khudgarz.”

If you aren’t able to recognize this famous dialogue by Ajay Devgn, then you aren’t his ardent fan. As Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam, he made the audience memorize what he and his family were doing on October 2.

5. “Aaj ke baad tu sirf wohi bolega joh main sunna chahta hoon.”

Ajay Devgn’s Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai dialogues are hard to forget by avid cinema lovers. One among them is “Aaj ke baad tu sirf wohi bolega joh main sunna chahta hoon.”

6. “Kutton ka jhund kitna bhi bada ho uske liye ek sher hi kaafi hota hai.”

The actor played the role of a dedicated, loyal, and fierce cop in Rohit Shetty’s Singham. This dialogue received whistles and claps in the theatre.

7. “Jisme hai dum, toh fakht Bajirao Singham.”

Another popular dialogue from Inspector Bajirao Singham that is worth mentioning is “Jisme hai dum, toh fakht Bajirao Singham.” This is one of the best Ajay Devgn dialogues. Don’t you think?

8. “English is a very funny language. Naa pine hain, naa apple, phir bhi pineapple.”

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan took the audience on a hilarious ride in this action-comedy film Bol Bachchan. “Aata Maajhi Satakli” is also from this mass entertainer co-produced by Devgn.

9. “Tum jaante ho insanon ki sabse badi galti kya hai? Tum bhagwan main to maante ho lekin bhagwan ki ek nahin mante.”

As God Chitragupta, Devgn delivered some epic dialogues that got the audience thinking in Thank God. The fantasy comedy-drama film also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

10. “Main sirf sasural se hi shaadi wale din khaali haath lauta tha. Warna jiske ghar subah subah pahucha hu kuch na kuch nikaal kar hi laaya hu.”

If anyone comes on the radar of IRS Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Amay Patnaik, then there are 100% chance of the person going behind bars. No amount of bribery or intimidation can deter this dedicated officer from rightfully doing his duties and carrying on a Raid.

11. “Jo chiz jitani tezi se upar jati hai, wo chiz utani hi tezi se niche bhi aati hai.”

In Runway 34, Ajay Devgn played the role of a respected and accomplished pilot, Captain Vikrant Khanna. Inspired by the incident of a Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi in 2015 and many others, the thriller movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. Devgn also directed and produced the movie.

12. “Jis tarah mitti ke har kann mein pahad hota hai, har beej mein ek jungle, har talwar mein ek sena. Ussi tarah har ek Maratha mein chupa hai lakh Maratha.”

For this 100th film, the actor decided to turn into a valiant Maratha warrior and the commander of Shivaji 1, Tanaji Malusare. His portrayal of the courageous leader brought him acclaim and even won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. His production house Ajay Devgn FFilms which backed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was also awarded with a prize at the coveted award ceremony.

13. “Soch ek, samaj ek, dil ek. Isliye aaj maidaan mein utarna gyarah lekin dikhna ek.”

Recently, Ajay Devgn was seen as Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India in Maidaan. The biographical sports drama film that narrates the life and journey of the esteemed football coach also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Didn’t these best Ajay Devgn dialogues influence you to watch some of his movies again this week? Well, he is currently busy shooting some more exciting projects for the fans including Singham Again and Raid 2.

