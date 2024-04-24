R Madhavan lauds Ajay Devgn’s ‘generosity’; recalls his wife telling him ‘Tera baap yeh tere liye nahi karega’

R Madhavan has been one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He was recently seen in Vikas Bahl’s directorial Shaitaan co-starring Ajay Devgn and Jyothika. The film emerged as a success at the box-office.

In a recent interview, R Madhavan opened up about his experience of working with Devgn and admitted having “learned a lot” from him, further lauding his ‘generosity’. He went on to recall how his wife told him that even his father wouldn’t have done so much for him.

R Madhavan talks about his work experience with Ajay Devgn on Shaitaan

R Madhavan returned to the silver screens of Bollywood with Shaitaan. In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, the actor mentioned that he has “never worked” with a co-star, Ajay Devgn in his life. He further appreciated Singham Again’s gesture of giving up on the “meatier” role in the supernatural thriller.

He said, "Because the level of generosity, his supreme confidence in himself and the product, and his absolute generous nature is something I have learned so much from in the last four months. He is the producer of the film. He could have taken the meatier, the more author-backed role. He could have made sure that his heroism was the one that shone through the film."

Maddy continued by sharing how he was initially “prepared to enjoy” playing the “negative lead” in the film as he didn’t know that “it was such an author backed role and an author backed publicity as well.” He went on to share that Devgn sat on the edit as the title wasn’t decided during the shoot, expressing his surprise, “And they come up with the title Shaitaan and make me the shaitaan,” further mentioning the teaser and the trailer was all about his role.

In conclusion, Madhavan opined that an actor has to be “extremely confident” in their skin and secure to let another actor shine in their film. “I am eternally… I mean, I have never meant thank you as much as I say thank you to Ajay sir for this. My wife says, ‘tera baap yeh tere liye nahi karega’ (even your father wouldn’t do this much for you). Although dad would have but it’s just a figure of speech,” he said.

Ajay and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan was released in the theaters last month on March 8.

