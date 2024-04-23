Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor to wrap Raid 2 shooting by April end: Report

Riding high on the success of his recent releases, Shaitaan and Maidan, Ajay Devgn shows no signs of slowing down in 2024. Earlier, the actor announced the sequel to his 2018 hit film, Raid.

Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Now, recent reports suggest some new updates about the sequel's filming. Read it here!

Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor to wrap Raid 2 shooting by next week

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor will complete shooting Raid 2 by the end of April, that is next week. "The makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 will conclude filming by the end of April. The film is currently in its final shooting schedule in Lucknow, followed by a two-day shoot in Delhi, where the team will wrap the shoot."

"The makers had meticulously planned the shoot. Everything went as per the plan, and in less than four months, the shooting will conclude.” In addition to Delhi and Lucknow, Raid 2 was also filmed in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

About Raid 2

Earlier, the makers of Raid 2 dropped its first-look poster, which features the legs and boots of the main character, IRS Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn. The poster has the tagline that reads, "Amay Patnaik is back," promising the return of Devgn as an honest government official who is at loggerheads with the powerful politicians.

Raid 2 is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Panorama Studios respectively. It is slated to release theatrically on November 15th, 2024.

Raid is a 2018 crime drama film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It starred Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Vikram Kocchar, and Gayathri Iyer. The film follows the story of lRS officer Amay Patnaik, who conducts an income-tax raid on a rich and corrupt politician.

It was based on the real-life account of Congress politician Sardar Inder Singh, whose premise was raided by IT officers in the 1980s in Madhya Pradesh. It was particularly different from other raids as it was the longest raid in the history of India, lasting three days and two nights. Upon its release, the film became a critical and commercial success. Since then, there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the possibility of a sequel.

