Shankar Mahadevan REACTS to first ever Grammy win; says, 'Completely blacked out when the name is announced'

Shankar Mahadevan is one of the most popular and successful composers and singers in India. At the 2024 Grammy Awards, his and Zakir Hussain's band Shakti won the Best Global Music Album award. In a recent interview with a news agency, Shankar Mahadevan reacted to his first Grammy win and called it a "great feeling."

Shankar Mahadevan on winning Grammy award for the first time

During an interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI), renowned musician Shankar Mahadevan opened up on his first Grammy win. He said, "These kinda feelings can't be described in words because it's a matter of honor and privilege."

He further shared that the Grammys stage is the epitome of world music recognition. He was "very happy and blessed to be a small part of this recognition."

Feeling proud that Indian music was appreciated worldwide, Mahadevan said, "That's a great feeling. I'd like to thank god for giving me this opportunity."

Sharing how he blacked out when the name was announced, the singer continued, "You're completely blacked out when the name is announced. You have to walk that whole passage and go up to the stage." He also described the feeling as "absolute elation and joy."

Shankar Mahadevan on his biography The Musical Maverick releasing the same day as Grammy award

The singer's Grammy win coincided with the release of his authorized biography The Musical Maverick as both the event happened on February 5.

Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, a frequent collaborator of Mahadevan's since the hit indie-pop album Breathless, has penned the foreword of the biography. In the extract, Akhtar fondly recounted meeting "the musical genius" for the first time around 1998 and how he hasn't stopped surprising him in the 30 years they have known each other.

During the same interview, Mahadevan said he is "fortunate enough" to be in touch with a maestro like Akhtar. Together, they have created memorable soundtracks in films such as directorial debuts of Akhtar's children: Dil Chahta Hai by Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance as well as Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Meanwhile, at the 2024 Grammy Awards, the fusion band Shakti which consists of members like Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, bagged the Global Music Album award. The event was held in Los Angeles on February 5.

