8 Best Hindi songs for mom's birthday: Secret Superstar's Meri Pyaari Ammi to Phata Poster Nikhla Hero's Janam Janam

Realizing your mom's birthday is approaching at the last minute can be a bit daunting. Maybe it's not the ideal time to buy gifts, or perhaps you're a little tight on funds, or you're just not sure what the perfect gift would be. But fear not! There's one fail-safe option that's sure to win her heart: a song sung just for her.

After all, moms often cherish sentimental gestures more than material things. And when it comes to choosing the perfect song, you want something that will evoke emotions and convey your love and gratitude. Luckily, we've got you covered with the ultimate list of the best songs for mom's birthday.

8 Hindi songs for your mom's birthday that will truly make her day extra special

1. Mumma

Movie : Dasvidaniya - The Best Goodbye Ever

: Dasvidaniya - The Best Goodbye Ever Music : Kailash Kher, Naresh, Paresh

: Kailash Kher, Naresh, Paresh Singer : Kailash Kher

: Kailash Kher Lyrics by: Kailash Kher

Mumma from the film Dasvidaniya is a truly heartwarming track that can elevate your mom's birthday celebration to new heights. Sung by the soulful Kailash Kher, this song is guaranteed to bring a radiant smile to her face and fill her heart with joy. It's undoubtedly one of the best Bollywood songs for mom’s birthday.

2. Janam Janam

Movie : Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

: Phata Poster Nikhla Hero Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : Atif Aslam

: Atif Aslam Lyrics by: Irshad Kamil

If you're seeking a birthday song for mother that perfectly expresses your feelings towards her, Janam Janam from the movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero is an excellent choice. Sung by Atif Aslam and picturized on Shahid Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure, this heartfelt track beautifully captures the eternal bond between a mother and her child.

3. Meri Pyaari Ammi

Movie : Secret Superstar

: Secret Superstar Music : Amit Trivedi

: Amit Trivedi Singer : Meghna Mishra

: Meghna Mishra Lyrics by: Kausar Munir

Meri Pyaari Ammi from Secret Superstar is undeniably a gem when it comes to the best songs for mom’s birthday. Its touching lyrics and soulful melody have the power to convey deep emotions of love and gratitude towards our mothers.

Whether you've forgotten a gift or missed her calls, this song serves as a heartfelt tribute that can make up for any lapse. Indeed, moms are incredibly forgiving, and this song beautifully captures their unconditional love and understanding.

4. Aisa Kyun Maa

Movie : Neerja

: Neerja Music : Vishal Khurana

: Vishal Khurana Singer : Sunidhi Chauhan

: Sunidhi Chauhan Lyrics by: Prasoon Joshi

Aisa Kyun Maa from the movie Neerja, beautifully rendered by Sunidhi Chauhan, is a profoundly touching song. However, a word of caution before you choose to sing it to your mom: be prepared for an emotional journey that may bring tears to both your eyes. Undoubtedly, it stands as one of the best songs for mom from daughter Bollywood has ever produced.

5. Tu Kitni Achhi Hai

Movie : Raja Aur Runk

: Raja Aur Runk Music : Laxmikant-Pyarelal

: Laxmikant-Pyarelal Singer : Lata Mangeshkar

: Lata Mangeshkar Lyrics by: Anand Bakshi

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai is a timeless song for maa from the movie Raja Aur Runk. Sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, it beautifully encapsulates the profound bond between a mother and child like no other. It serves as a heartfelt tribute to the pure and selfless love that our mothers bestow upon us.

6. Maa

Movie : Taare Zameen Par

: Taare Zameen Par Music : Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca

: Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonca Singer : Shankar Mahadevan

: Shankar Mahadevan Lyrics by: Prasoon Joshi

Maa from Taare Zameen Par carries a poignant, yet deeply emotional note. It captures the bittersweet essence of a mother's love, resonating profoundly with those who may not often verbalize their feelings towards their mothers. If you're unsure which song to choose, Maa is a perfect choice for expressing love and gratitude on your mom's birthday. It's a happy birthday song for mom that is truly unparalleled.

7. Meri Maa

Movie : Yaariyan

: Yaariyan Music : Pritam

: Pritam Singer : K.K.

: K.K. Lyrics by: Irshad Kamil

Next on our list of the best Hindi songs for mom's birthday is Meri Maa from the movie Yaariyan. This song beautifully encapsulates the sentiment that no matter how grown up you become, you will always seek solace in your mother's embrace during difficult times or when life throws its challenges at you.

8. Teri Ungli Pakad Ke Chala

Movie : Laadla

: Laadla Music : Anand-Milind

: Anand-Milind Singer : Udit Narayan, Jyotsna Hardikar

: Udit Narayan, Jyotsna Hardikar Lyrics by: Sameer

Teri Ungli Pakad Ke Chala is undeniably the best birthday song for mothers. The profound love that a child holds for their mother is beautifully depicted in this emotional track from the 1994 Bollywood drama Laadla, starring the iconic Farida Jalal and Anil Kapoor. It serves as the quintessential expression of gratitude and indebtedness to a mother's unwavering love and support.

