On February 5 (Monday), musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain’s fusion band Shakti bagged the Best Global Music Album at the Grammy Awards, held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They won the award for their latest album This Moment. This was a proud moment for Indians and many celebrities came forward wishing the duo on their win. In the television industry, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly congratulated them with a post.

Rupali Ganguly congratulates Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain

Yesterday, Rupali Ganguly took to social media to share a picture of the Grammy winners from the stage. Congratulating the stalwarts, the Anupamaa actress extended her heartfelt wishes. She wrote. “Congratulations @shankar.mahadevan and @zakirhq9 on winning the Best Global Music Album award at the Grammy Awards. Truly a well deserved victory.”

Check out Rupali Ganguly’s post here:

Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan’s fusion brand also features John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan. With Zakir Hussain on tabla and Shankar Mahadevan as vocalist, the album boasts eight new compositions. Released on June 30th last year, this was the group’s first new album in over 45 years.

Along with the two Indian musicians, others nominated in the category were artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. Zakir Hussain won 3 Grammys in one night.

In his acceptance speech, Shankar Mahadevan said, "Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you…Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to."

In a picture shared by the Grammys on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Mahadevan and another member of the band, Ganesh Rajagopalan, can be seen accepting the award on stage. The caption accompanying the post reads, “Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naazz laos shared the news on her social media story and congratulated the Indian musicians.

