Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 5: Zakir Hussain-Shankar Mahadevan win Grammy Awards 2024; Vikrant Massey cried during 12th Fail climax scene

On the fifth day of February 2024, the Bollywood industry was filled with a lot of entertainment news that buzzed throughout the day. Firstly, Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan made India proud as they won big at the Grammy Awards 2024. On the other hand, 12th Fail which recently celebrated its 100 days in theaters, is still receiving roaring success and love. The film's co-writer revealed that Vikrant Massey cried inconsolably during it's climax scene. Let's have a quick look at today's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 5, 2024

1. Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan win Grammy Awards 2024

Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain made India proud after their fusion band Shakti won big at the Grammys in the Global Music Album category. The fusion band Shakti featuring John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan bagged the Global Music Album for The Moment at the Grammys.

On the other hand, Ustad Zakir Hussain secured the Best Global Music Performance Grammy for his contribution to Pashto alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia. The Tabla maestro became the first Indian artist to win three Grammys in a single night, while Rakesh Chaurasia won two awards.

2. Vikrant Massey cried inconsolably during 12th Fail's climax scene

Jaskunwar Kohli, who is also the Co-writer, Associate Director, and Editor of the film 12th Fail, shared pictures from the climax scene of 12th Fail. Sharing two pictures, he narrated the real incident from the sets and revealed that during the shoot of the final result scene, Vikrant Massey had to fall onto his knees again and again but every time he used to cry deeply and that was unbelievable. Jaskunwar further revealed that he would just mutter one line to himself in the middle of the take, “Main bhi yahan tak bina oxygen support ke pahuncha hoon, woh bhi nange pair.”

Jaskunwar then revealed what Vikrant told Medha at that moment. “It’s also my story,” he told her through his tears. “It’s taken me 19 years to get here… and I’ve also reached here without oxygen support Medha… barefoot… it’s my story as well…”

3. Varun Dhawan's next VD 18 with Atlee is titled Baby John

The creators of the tentatively named VD 18 have finally revealed the official title of the movie starring Varun Dhawan and it is titled Baby John. The whole cast and crew of Baby John took to their individual social media accounts and shared a video where they announced that Baby John is now the official title of the film. The movie is set to hit the screens on May 31st.

4. Rajkumar Santoshi expresses happiness over Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan teaming up for Lahore, 1947

In a new statement, Rajkumar Santoshi opened up on his upcoming directorial Lahore, 1947. He shared, "Lahore 1947 is a very special film, emotionally attached and very important project in my career. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna and this time he is collaborating as a producer. On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak."

He further added, "For a film of this magnitude, I can't think of anyone else than A.R. Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I share a very good bond with each other for many years, having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together. With all the positivity and full of energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon."

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday post for husband Abhishek Bachchan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dropped two pictures to wish Abhishek Bachchan on his 48th birthday. The first photo features herself with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya and the second picture gives a glimpse of a baby photo of the birthday boy. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless Shine on!"

