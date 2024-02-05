Grammy Awards 2024: Former winner Ricky Kej congratulates Shankar Mahadevan-Zakir Hussain and team Shakti

The Grammy Awards is one of the prestigious awards in the music industry. Every year, several talented musicians receive this award in various categories for their amazing contributions to the industry. The Grammy Awards 2024 took place in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, February 5.

The prestigious moment became all the more significant for India as renowned Singer-musician Shankar Mahadevan brought his first-ever Grammy home. Additionally, Ustad Zakir Hussain also bagged his big win at the global platform. Former Grammy winner Ricky Kej shared a heartwarming post as he congratulated them and their fusion band Shakti.

Ricky Kej's appreciation post for Shankar Mahadevan-Zakir Hussain and team Shakti

At the prestigious Grammy Awards 2024, Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain made India proud after their fusion band Shakti won big at the Grammys in the Global Music Album category. The fusion band Shakti featuring John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan bagged the Global Music Album for The Moment at the Grammys.

Congratulating them, three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej shared an appreciation post for them as they won the Grammy Awards. He penned, "SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!!!! #IndiaWinsGrammys."

Take a look:

In another post, Ricky shared a picture of himself and mentioned that he had a great time at the Grammys. He wrote, "Had an excellent time at the Grammys :-) For those of you who want to know.. here are the new Grammy Award Winners from India.. All superb musicians and some are living legends!"

Kej further added, "So a total of 5 WINNERS FROM INDIA And India Wins 8 Grammy Statues tonight. The Living Legend Ustad Zakir Hussain wins 3 Grammys in one night and creates history. Virtuoso flutist Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2 Grammys! Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram & Ganesh Rajagopalan win 1 Grammy each." Have a look:

On the other hand, Ustad Zakir Hussain secured the Best Global Music Performance Grammy for his contribution to Pashto alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia. The Tabla maestro became the first Indian artist to win three Grammys in a single night, while Rakesh Chaurasia won two awards.

