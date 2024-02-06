Mahesh Babu congratulates ‘musical geniuses’ Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain for big win at Grammy 2024

Musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain’s fusion band Shakti won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for their latest release and social media was flooded with wishes from fans and celebrities.

Now, to mark the joyous moment superstar Mahesh Babu has extended his best wishes to the musical maestros. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Guntur Kaaram actor posted a picture featuring Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain and V. Selvaganesh, alongside a note that read, “Congratulations to the musical geniuses for their remarkable Grammy win (music, trophy emoji)”.

A few hours after the ceremony, music maestro AR Rahman, who was present at the biggest music award, shared a selfie with the band members of Shakti - Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, V Selvaganesh and congratulated them on their grand feat.

Sharing the image, AR Rahman wrote, "It's raining Grammys for India …Congrats Grammy winners #ustadzakirhussain (3grammys) @shankar.mahadevan (first Grammy) @selvaganesh."

More about India at Grammy 2024

The album This Moment featured a total of eight songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist). Shakti released This Moment on June 30 last year after a long gap of 46 years, with its last studio album, Natural Elements, releasing in 1977. This marks the fifth win for Indian artists in this category. While it is the first Grammy win for Mahadevan, this isn't the first clinch for Zakir Hussain, who had previously won in the same category in 1991, along with T. H. Vinayakram, for Planet Drum, and then again in 1996 for Raga Aberi, alongside L. Shankar and T. H. Vinayakram.

