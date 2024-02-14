WATCH: Akshay Kumar attends Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Temple inauguration in presence of PM Narendra Modi

The magnificent first Hindu stone temple of Abu Dhabi, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir is all set to be launched today by the Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi. Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vivek Oberoi have also joined him at the venue.

Akshay Kumar arrives at the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi for the inauguration

Akshay Kumar was clicked by shutterbugs as he arrived at the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi before the inauguration. Dressed in a traditional ivory kurta pajama, the superstar entered the venue amid tight security.

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at the BAPS temple

PM Narendra Modi has also reached the venue and the videos of him offering prayers at the temple are going viral.

Shankar Mahadevan shares his excitement

Shankar Mahadevan who is also present at the inauguration shared his excitement and called it a historic moment for all the Indians. Talking to India Today, the Grammy winner said, "This is an extremely happy moment for India and all Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this. I want to thank the entire Swaminarayan family for including me.”

Vivek Oberoi praises the temple

Vivek Oberoi also expressed his happiness about being a part of the inauguration and praised the temple. Talking to the publication, he said, " "This is an extremely beautiful and incredible temple and I have been here before. I had this good fortune to do seva when it was being constructed."

More about Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Temple

BAPS was founded by Bhagwan Swaminarayan in the late 18th century and was formally established in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj. Following PM Modi's initial visit to the UAE in 2015, the government granted land for the BAPS temple. On behalf of 130 crore Indians, PM Modi praised the leadership of the UAE for this landmark decision.

According to Indian Express, the Abu Dhabi temple is a conventional Hindu temple made of stone that has seven shikhars. Constructed in the conventional Nagar fashion, the front panel of the temple features images of Hindu spiritual masters and avatars alongside stories of harmony from different cultures and universal principles.

The temple complex occupies 13.5 acres out of a total of 27 acres, with 13.5 acres used for parking, which can hold about 1,400 cars and 50 buses.

The temple is 108 feet tall, 262 feet long, and 180 feet wide. Italian marble has been used inside, while pink sandstone from Rajasthan has been used on the exterior facade. Twenty thousand tonnes of marble and stones have been shipped in total for the temple which has been constructed at a total cost of Rs 700 crore.

