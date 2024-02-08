WATCH: Shankar Mahadevan beams with happiness as he returns home after winning Grammy Award

Shankar Mahadevan is one of the most popular and successful composer-singer in India. At the 2024 Grammy Awards, his and Zakir Hussain's band Shakti won the Best Global Music Album award. Recently, Mahadevan returned to India after the big win and he received a warm and beautiful welcome at the Mumbai airport.

Shankar Mahadevan returns home after Grammy win

Today, on February 8th, Shankar Mahadevan landed in India after his Grammy Award win. At the airport, the talented artist, who had donned a red sweatshirt, received a warm welcome from his family and well-wishers. He also went on to receive flowers from people. Throughout, Mahadevan was beaming with happiness as he made everyone proud with the big win which was evident on his face.

Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti bagged Grammy

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, the fusion band Shakti which consists of members like Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, bagged the Global Music Album award. The event was held in Los Angeles on February 5.

After this big win, Mahadevan shared a picture of himself with the award and wrote: WE DID IT I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which i can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! thank you Almighty for making this happen!

It’s truly “THIS MOMENT”

Several celebrities extended wishes

Several celebrities like AR Rahman, Farhan Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Nigam and Ali Fazal among others congratulated him on the big win.

PM Narendra Modi also took to X (formerly Twitter) to wrote: "Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hard work you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music."

Zakir Hussain also won the Best Global Music Performance Grammy for his collaboration on Pashto.

