Shraddha Kapoor and BF Rahul Mody's break up rumors surface after Stree 2 actress unfollows him and family on Instagram: Report

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody’s break-up rumors are doing rounds on the internet, and we truly don’t want this ‘Aashiqui’ to turn into an ‘Adhuri Kahaani’. A report first published in News18 claimed that the actress, who is currently busy promoting her film Stree 2, has unfollowed her beau and everyone related to him on Instagram. However, the writer continues to follow the diva.

Parallel to the assumption that it might be the real deal considering she also unfollowed Rahul’s dog's account, many on Reddit think that this might be a PR stunt for Stree 2. The person who started the conversation captioned their thread, “Shraddha has unfollowed Rahul Mody on Instagram. Even his sister, his production house, and his dog. Just some time ago she had made the relationship official.”

Several people on the internet joined the bandwagon and shared their thoughts on the latest development. One user said, “Unfollowing the dog is a little too much.” Comments like “Wo Stree hai kuch bhi kar sakti hai,” “Bechara dog,” and “Let's gooo Babudi” also garnered a lot of attention. The other section of the internet, who thinks this is a promotional gimmick, seemed quite upset about it.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor says she’s not able to click selfies on this ‘Shrunday’ and the reason is absolutely relatable

A Redditor opined, “I guess it is just a Stree 2 promotional gimmick. What sad sad lives these people lead that they have to utilize their long-time partners as tools on social media to garner interest for their movies.” The second one added, “They were pretty much official… Why did she do that? And Stree 2 has enough hype she doesn’t require that type of promotion.”

Advertisement

2024 started with rumors about Rahul Mody and Shraddha Kapoor’s relationship after the duo was spotted at several outings together. It was just a month ago that the actress made it Instagram-official by sharing a picture with Mody on her stories, writing alongside, “Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar,” with a laughing and heart emoji. She also tagged Rahul on it, and both of them looked so much in love.

However, these are just rumors, and whether the couple has called it off or this is a publicity stunt for Stree 2, only time will tell. In the meantime, get ready for August 15, as Stree is coming to theaters near you with lots of laughter and horror.

ALSO READ: Munjya: Abhay Verma who replaced Shraddha Kapoor in film reveals she thanked him for THIS reason at success bash