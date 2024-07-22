Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee says having big star in OTT projects leads to 'lazy writing' and 'creative sacrifices'

Today, OTT is home to some of the finest content produced by creators and has given wings to several unexplored and underrated talents. It saw a massive boom soon after its launch in Indian space but didn’t interest many A-listers initially. It was after when several shows and actors got massive fame that even big names and banners ventured into OTT and it became a go-to platform.

Abhishek Banerjee who was one of the first faces to taste success on OTT has now spoken to HT City and revealed how the approaching star system is affecting the digital space.

Why were biggies reluctant to step on OTT in its initial years?

Best known for shows like Paatal Lok and Mirzapur, Banerjee feels that A-listers didn’t enter OTT initially thinking of it as a smaller medium. “Then they saw so many actors getting recognized through the medium, and suddenly they saw a value to that,” said Abhishek adding success of OTT was proof that a good story and character will work irrespective.

Is the venturing of A-listers into OTT space resulting in quality compromise?

Abhishek feels that the onboarding of big stars eventually makes everything a marketing game and negation of several creative aspects including lazy writing. He added, “People make creative sacrifices to serve to a star’s stature. People also want to cast stars because of the thumbnail game.”

The Bhediya actor, however, feels that eventually in digital space only well-written and well-made shows work. He further asserted how shows with no star value continue to achieve heights on OTT whereas ones with big names are seeing a miss. “So practically, the audience is telling their preferences,” Abhishek added detailing how the lookout of theatre and OTT is quite distinct.

According to the Dream Girl 2 actor, for OTT the visuals aren’t a priority but for theatrical release, it’s expected that the visuals are larger-than-life. Abhishek says it’s the story and sub-plots that make content exciting and both mediums have very different grammar. He added, “So, as a businessman, I suggest we stick to the grammar and not change it.”

Abhishek Banerjee on insecurities that big stars bring on OTT space

The Made In China actor said that OTT features all actors doing any kind of role but when the big actors are now venturing, they are insecure about not wanting to pick character roles. Abhishek opined that this doesn’t work globally and cited the example of how Robert Downey Jr won an Oscar for a Supporting Role this year.

“This concept is only in our country and the actors themselves are at fault for this. When we reach a certain position, we start saying no to good characters as we think it won’t suit the brand image or the position we have,” Banerjee shared adding why one can’t step in a character role when it can be as good as leading role. He feels that when there are good interests that have the potential to interest people, stars should also be considerate and step down at times.

Abhishek aspires for one such time in the Indian entertainment space when all actors pick any kind of role freely and without any prejudice or bias.

Banerjee will be next seen in Stree 2 which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The horror comedy will hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

