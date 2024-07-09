Stree 2: Akshay Kumar to make a cameo in Shraddha Kapoor starrer; gears up for BO clash with his Khel Khel Mein on same day

This Independence Day weekend would be a treat for Akshay Kumar fans as the actor will not be seen in one but two movies running parallelly at the box office. Yes, you heard that right! The latest development suggests that Stree 2 which is clashing with Akshay’s Khel Khel Mein will also feature a special appearance by Kumar.

Akshay Kumar’s cameo in Stree 2

A report published by HT City confirmed that Khiladi Kumar will make a surprise appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming horror comedy Stree 2. Their source revealed, “The makers felt his comedy timing is impeccable, and his presence even for a few minutes will elevate that particular sequence.”

However, details about his contribution to the plot are yet to be revealed but the internet must already be excited to see him all over the big screen with both of his appearances.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar asks Jackky Bhagnani to hold his payment until all cast-crew members are paid: 'He met me recently...'

More about Stree 2

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar is not the only one making a cameo in this Amar Kaushik directorial. The teaser of this horror-comedy has already confirmed that actress Tamannaah Bhatia along with Varun Dhawan as Bhediya will make special appearances in Stree 2 and the internet cannot keep calm already.

A few new faces were also spotted in a blink-and-miss appearance during the teaser, the identity of whom is yet to be revealed. Stree 2 is the sequel to a 2018 film by the same name and is the fifth installment of Maddock Supernatural Universe. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles, the movie will hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

Advertisement

More about Khel Khel Mein

Fronted by Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu, this comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz who is best known for backing Happy Bhag Jayegi and its sequel. Khel Khel Mein also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan in key roles. Several reports suggest that the movie is a comedy of errors revolving around three couples.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar don’t mind losing out on No Entry and Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequels, Anees Bazmee reveals