Sidhu Moosewala’s parents perform annaprashan ceremony for their younger son; fans react to VIRAL VIDEO

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents revealed their baby’s face just a couple of days back. The first glimpse of the little munchkin born in March earlier this year broke the internet. Now, days later, a video has gone viral on the internet as the late singer’s family celebrated the annaprashan ceremony of their baby boy.

In a video shared by a fan that has gone viral, we can see Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur holding the little munchkin who was sitting on a wooden stool. Their loved ones who attended the special ceremony fed him and applied fuller’s earth on his face.

We can also see the late singer’s father, Balkaur Singh sitting along and it seems the little one enjoyed the whole ceremony. The room was decorated with a rangoli poster and a plate full of sweets and other products for the holy occasion.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn’t help flooding the comments section gushing over the post. A fan wrote, "So cute mashallah" another fan wished, "Allah buri nazar se bachaye" while a third fan exclaimed, "Sidhu Moose wala ready ho raha hai" and another fan called him, "CHOTA SIDHU" while another comment read, "Rab ji buri nazer toh bacha ke rakhe."

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye and nazar amulet emojis in the comments section.

Notably, it was just a couple of days back that Sidhu’s parents revealed the face of their second baby by sharing an adorable post on Sidhu Moosewala’s official Instagram handle. In the photo, the elated parents were seen posing with their little baby who took over the internet with his cuteness. He was seen donning a pink turban, blue t-shirt, and denim with white slippers seated on his father’s lap.

In the caption written in Punjab, Sidhu’s parents expressed their gratitude towards the almighty for blessing them with another son.

Nearly two years after the demise of Sidhu Moosewala, his parents- Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh welcomed a baby on March 17, 2024, through IVF. Singh announced the arrival of their second son through a portrait on the singer’s social media platforms.

