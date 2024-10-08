Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga claims astrologer predicted Sidhu Moosewala’s death; latter prepared to leave country

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Tajinder Bagga, who is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 18, has grabbed the attention of the country with his startling revelation about Sidhu Moosewala’s death inside the house. In the latest episode, while talking about his belief in astrology, he stated that his astrologer friend, who the late singer visited predicted his death.

Tajinder Bagga is currently in jail inside the Bigg Boss 18 house and he was telling the contestants that he has blind faith in astrology now. But it was not always like this and a significant incident turned him into a believer of astrology. Then he went on to explain, “I have an astrologer friend named Rudra. I saw a picture of him with Sidhu Moosewala, so I asked why he met Sidhu.”

He continued, “He told me that Sidhu had come to show him his horoscope, which surprised me because I didn’t know Sidhu believed in such things. My friends mentioned that Sidhu spent four hours with him. Rudra advised Sidhu to leave the country, warning that there was danger looming over him. I asked my friend if he told Sidhu that his life could be at risk, but he said, 'In astrology, we can’t directly say that someone’s life is in danger, but I warned him to leave the country….”

Apparently, hearing this the late singer made plans to leave the country, but he didn’t get enough time. Within 8 days he was killed.

For the unversed, Sidhu Moosewala, the singer who had an immense fan following was tragically murdered on May 29, 2022. He was shot dead by assailants in his car in Mansa district.

Meanwhile, talking about Tajinder Bagga's stint, he is currently in jail inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. He chose to go to save Chaahat Pandey from going to jail. Hema Sharma is also with him inside the jail.

Besides Bagga and Sharma, the other contestants in Salman Khan-hosted reality show include Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Hema Sharma, Alice Kaushik, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Nyrraa Banerjii, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Muskan Bamne, Gunratna Sadavarte, and a donkey called Gadharaj.

