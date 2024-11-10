Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh sneaking up on extra chocolate while dad Saif Ali Khan looks away will make your Sunday; Don’t miss actor’s hilarious reaction

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their kids- Jeh and Taimur recently stepped out to attend American YouTubers, Mr Beast and Logan’s event. During the event, Jeh’s cutesy gesture left the internet in splits as he hid an extra chocolate while his father was looking away.

Today, on November 10, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended the much-hyped event in Mumbai. Several inside videos from the event have been going viral on the internet. Meanwhile, one of the videos that had the internet cracking up featured Jeh and Tim Tim by the table that had several chocolates on the table.

While Saif was busy showing Taimur Ali Khan something on the phone, Jeh looked towards his father and being his innocent self, started to sneak up an extra chocolate. As Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were about to leave, the Devara actor caught notice of Jeh’s action and stopped him.

Take a look

Soon after the video was shared on the internet, fans couldn’t resist reacting to the cute antics of Jeh. A user wrote, "Jehhh, the way he carried chocolates so cute, this is every kid ever" while another fan gushed, "Jeh is so cute! Dad’s not watching, I’ll grab one more or no one will notice" and a third fan wrote, "Omg such cute sweet bacche Jeh and Tim" while many users dropped multiple laughter, heart-eye, and red-heart emojis.

In one of the other videos, we can also see Jeh raising his hand to get a perfect click with Mr. Beast. While Bebo insisted Saif get a snap done of the kids with the influencer, Jeh initially refused.

However, moments later, we see Saif proudly introducing both his kids to Logan Paul and his team. Taimur delightfully shook hands with the YouTuber and the trio also posed with him for a photograph. Before leaving Saif warmly greeted Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra who were also present at the event with their kids.

Take a look

Notably, while Saif, Kareena, Jeh, and Taimur arrived for the event, Jeh was seen donning sunglasses that exuded charm like his parents.

Take a look

Apart from the Khan and Kundra families, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh with their kids and Malaika Arora with son Arhaan Khan among others also attended the event.

