Sifra or Mimi, which character was tough to play for Kriti Sanon? Actress replied THIS to fan

Basking in the success of her recent film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon engaged with fans during a #AskKriti session on X. Among intriguing questions posed by fans, one stood out—inquiring about the more challenging role for Kriti, Sifra or Mimi. The actress, amidst the interactive session, provided a perfect response, unveiling insights into the intricacies and difficulties she encountered while portraying these distinct characters.

The candid exchange added a personal touch to Kriti's connection with her audience, offering a glimpse into her experiences and challenges as an actress in the industry.

The tough role - Sifra or Mimi

In the #AskKriti session on X, a fan inquired, "Which character was tough to play, #SIFRA or #Mimi? #AskKriti @kritisanon." To this, Sanon replied, "Both were challenging in their own way. One made people cry, the other made them laugh! Haina? #AskKriti." In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti portrays Sifra, a robot.

Another individual asked about her co-star Shahid Kapoor, “How entertaining is #ShahidKapoor during shoot on sets? #AskKriti”. To which the Mimi actor responded, “He, his punjabi playlist and his sense of humour— all are super entertaining! #AskKriti”.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyan, Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a skilled tech developer and an eligible bachelor struggling to find the perfect match for marriage. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), Aryan's aunt and the founder of E-Robotics, a prominent robotics company in the USA, leads a project Aryan joins. During his time there, he encounters Sifra (Kriti Sanon), a robot, and gradually falls in love. The subsequent narrative unfolds the challenges Aryan faces in accepting his love for a robot and his attempts to conceal her identity from his family.

About Mimi

Mimi (played by Kriti Sanon), an ambitious young woman with lofty aspirations, reluctantly agrees to become a surrogate for financial reasons. As complications surface, she finds herself confronted with difficult choices that challenge her journey and dreams.

On August 24, 2023, Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her amazing role in the film Mimi. In an exclusive phone call with us, Kriti shared her excitement and said, "I feel elated, overwhelmed, very grateful, emotional, all of it. Obviously, it's a big moment still sinking in because it's probably the first award that got me a little teary-eyed. I don't think I got teary-eyed ever before on a thing like this. It's a huge moment. I've always wished for Mimi but I didn't know whether it'd happen or not but just very excited for Pankaj Sir too. I'm still kind of sinking it in. Parents and everyone at home are very excited and emotional. Right now, I want to be surrounded by the people I love."

Kriti Sanon on the work front

In her upcoming projects, Kriti Sanon will feature in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. Additionally, she has Housefull 5 lined up in her list of commitments on the professional front.

