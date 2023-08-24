EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon gets teary eyed as she wins National Award for Mimi; says 'Still sinking in because...'

Kriti Sanon won her first National Award on August 24. The actress bagged the Best Actress award at the 69th edition of the National Film Awards for her role in the film Mimi. In an exclusive phone call with Pinkvilla, Kriti expressed her feelings after achieving such a great honor.

Kriti Sanon says she is elated after winning National Award

On August 24, Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her amazing role in the film Mimi. In an exclusive phone call with us, Kriti shared her excitement as she said, I feel elated, overwhelmed, very grateful, emotional, all of it. Obviously, it's a big moment still sinking in because it's probably the first award that got me a little teary-eyed. I don't think I got teary-eyed ever before on a thing like this. It's a huge moment. I've always wished for Mimi but I didn't know whether it'd happen or not but just very excited for Pankaj Sir too. I'm still kind of sinking it in. Parents and everyone at home are very excited and emotional. Right now, I want to be surrounded by the people I love."

When asked if she is partying or not, the actress said that she is planning and will order pizza and other foods to enjoy with her family and friends.

In a post shared by Kriti, she congratulated Alia Bhatt too while expressing her feelings for winning the National Award.

The announcement of the winners of the National Film Awards 2023 commenced at 5 p.m. today. People have been watching the event live on the official social media handles of PIB India and I&B Ministry and also on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

