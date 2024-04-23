Crew held up well in its fifth weekend internationally, grossing USD 300K approx, which brings its total to USD 6.45 million (Rs. 54 crore). Combined with Rs. 87 crore gross from India, the worldwide gross of the film stands at Rs. 141 crore, with a pretty good shot at the final gross of Rs. 150 crore.

Crew targets female-led films record in Overseas

The tanking of Eid releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, has granted Crew an extended theatrical run. Furthermore, with no meaningful competition in sight for the weeks to come, the film could leg to USD 7 million plus closing. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, Crew ranks among the highest-grossing female-led films internationally, with only Gangubai Kathiawadi and Tanu Weds Manu Returns ahead of it. Depending on how well the late legs are, the film could surpass the two.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas box office collections of Crew is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 1,940,000 Canada USD 1,090,000 Middle East USD 1,240,000 Australia USD 670,000 New Zealand USD 185,000 Rest of Asia USD 225,000 United Kingdom USD 750,000 Rest of Europe USD 250,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 Total USD 6,450,000

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan crashed in 2nd Weekend

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan crashed internationally, with just USD 350K coming from the second weekend. In some places, the film has fallen below Crew which is in its fifth week of release. The total overseas gross stands at USD 3.60 million so far. The Akshay Kumar - Tiger Shroff starrer will wrap inside USD 4 million. The situation could have been even worse without the Eid release as here the collections are driven by the Eid period in the Middle East which accounts for half of the total overseas box office.

