WATCH: Baby John actor Varun Dhawan celebrates birthday with paps; dad-to-be expresses gratitude

Baby John star Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 37th birthday today. On his special day, inundated wishes from his fans and followers have poured in. Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Rohit Saraf, Manushi Chhillar, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor amongst others also extended their warm wishes to the actor.

In addition to this, a few hours back, VD dropped a post on his social media giving a peek into his birthday celebrations. Being his bubbly and humble self, the actor didn’t miss the chance to share his special day with the paparazzi.

Varun Dhawan celebrates his birthday with the paparazzi

Today, on April 24, a while back, birthday boy Varun Dhawan came out of his apartment to celebrate his birthday with the paparazzi in Mumbai. On his special day, the actor looked super cool in a pink striped shirt paired with blue denim. In the video shared by the paps, the Baby John star was seen delightfully cutting three scrumptious cakes as paps sang the birthday song for him in the background.

The dad-to-be expressed immense gratitude with folded hands, and undeniably his smile exuded happiness and gratitude. He also fed the cake to his adoring fans and the members of the paparazzi. Amongst the birthday festivities, the actor was also surprised as he was gifted a framed sketch by his fan. The birthday boy sweetly held it with the fan and posed for the heartwarming click.

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan offered glimpses of his birthday festivities

It was just a few hours back that Varun had also posted a series of pictures offering a glimpse of his birthday festivities. While sharing the pictures, he revealed how he ate ‘lil bit of that cake’ and teased fans for his upcoming movie.

He captioned, “Growing, learning and yet trying to stay the same.” Expressing gratitude, he said, “Thank u for all the wonderful wishes and love.” The actor also teased about his upcoming movie, sharing, “P.s - I ate very lil bit of that cake since I start a new movie very soon so very excited about that !!!!”

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan will be soon seen in Kalees’ directorial Baby John co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. A new tantalizing poster from the film was also unveiled on the star’s special day.

