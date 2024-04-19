Sonali Bendre feels her character in Shah Rukh Khan led Duplicate became caricatured; here's

Actress Sonali Bendre is set to appear in the second season of The Broken News. She is well-known for various performances, including her role in the 1988 film Duplicate alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

However, Sonali shared that her character in the film didn't turn out as expected. Speaking to IndiaToday.in, she recalled how she felt reduced to a caricature rather than portraying the character as intended.

Sonali Bendre feels her character in Duplicate turned into a caricature

During the interview, when asked about a film or project that had a significant impact on her career, Sonali Bendre reminisced about her time working on Duplicate. She shared, "There was a film I was doing at that time called Duplicate where I was approached to play a grey character in some way. It was very exciting and challenging for me to portray that character."

She added, "We started preparing for the role in that way and also started shooting it accordingly, but slowly, as things moved, I felt I became a caricature and not really the grey character I was supposed to play."

She also mentioned that when a song from Duplicate plays and people talk about the film, what stands out most is how much a story can stray from its intended direction. It served as a major lesson for her. As time passed, she wondered if she misinterpreted something or if it was the opposite.

However, moving forward, she acknowledged that sometimes decisions are made for financial gain, but in the second phase of her career, she refuses to be put in a box. She aspires to portray roles that defy stereotypes.

Sonali Bendre's work front

The actress will next appear in the second season of The Broken News. The series is based on the BBC Studios format Press, directed by Vinay Waikul, and written by Sambit Mishra. In the new season, Sonali, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar will reprise their roles as Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal, and Radha Bhargava, respectively.

Returning after a gap of two years, the new season will see the fight for ideologies between two broadcast news channels, Josh 24x7 and Awaz Bharti, scale new heights and premiere on 3rd May on ZEE5.

