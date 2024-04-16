PICS: Shah Rukh Khan enjoys KKR vs RR IPL match with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand; greets Jhulan Goswami

Right now, there's an exciting cricket match happening between the top two teams in the IPL 2024 tournament, according to the latest points table. The Rajasthan Royals (RR), led by cricketer Sanju Samson, won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is there in the stadium to support his team. In case you didn't know, he's the owner of KKR. Alongside him is director Siddharth Anand, also rooting for the team.

Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand enjoy KKR vs RR IPL match

The match between KKR and RR had cricket enthusiasts buzzing with excitement today. Held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the game saw Shah Rukh Khan in attendance, showing unwavering support for his team. The actor, accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, looked sharp and stylish in a simple white t-shirt paired with faded blue jeans.

Renowned filmmaker and producer Siddharth Anand, known for directing recent blockbusters like Pathaan and Fighter, was also spotted alongside SRK. The two were engrossed in conversation and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the match, cheering enthusiastically at every boundary.

King Khan also had the opportunity to meet cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the stands. The two exchanged polite greetings. Interestingly, SRK's co-star in many movies, Anushka Sharma, is set to portray Jhulan in her biopic, Chakda 'Xpress.

As Sunil Narine scored a century, the Jawan actor joined the entire stadium in exuberance. His joy was palpable as he couldn't contain his excitement, mirroring the euphoria that swept through the crowd. Check out:

A fan's eagle eye caught the superstar grooving and lip-syncing to the title track of his 1999 thriller comedy Baadshah, directed by Abbas-Mustan.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

The superstar was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. It had a good run at the box office and turned out to be the actor's third successful movie in 2023, after the blockbusters Pathaan and Jawaan. Fans are looking forward to Khan announcing his next project.

