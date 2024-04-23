Srikanth Song Launch: Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F groove to Papa Kehte Hain track at event in VIDEO

When the trailer of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Srikanth was dropped, the audience, along with many B-town stars, were highly impressed.

On April 22, the makers launched the reprise version of Aamir Khan’s song Papa Kehte Hain from Qayamat Se Qayamat. At the event, Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F were seen grooving to the song with Khan.

Rajkummar Rao lip-syncs to the remake of Papa Kehte Hain song with Aamir Khan

Rajkummar Rao is all set to release his first film in 2024. The biographical film narrates the life and struggles of Srikanth Bolla, who was born visually impaired but, through his hard work and dedication, became an example and motivation for many.

A while ago, the makers of the movie Srikanth hosted an event to launch the remake version of Aamir Khan's song Papa Kehte Hain and invited Khan to grace the evening. Now, a video has surfaced online in which Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Alaya F can be seen enjoying and singing the song, which was being performed by a band of visually impaired artists.

Take a look:

The clip shows Mr. Perfectionist sitting in the front row with the other B-town biggies, giving his full attention to the singers as they sing the song, which is close to his heart. Sitting right next to him is Srikanth Bolla, the inspiration behind the film. Next up is Rajkummar, who will play the lead character.

The Bheed star looked dapper in his multi-colored shirt, which he paired with blue pants and beige shoes. Wearing sunglasses, the actor grooved to the song while singing along with the band. He was joined by Alaya F, who looked beautiful in her ivory-colored designer crop top and skirt set.

Aamir Khan says Papa Kehte Hain track is special for him

Today, Aamir Khan might have nearly 100 films to his credit, but his first lead role came with the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite Juhi Chawla. While the music album of the film became a best-seller, back in the day, the peppy number Papa Kehte Hain, sung by Udit Narayan, topped the charts.

As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Khan launched the song Papa Kehta Hain along with the team of Srikanth at a special event hosted in Mumbai. During the launch, Khan expressed how special the track is for him. He said, “It is the song that started my career. It is very special. We were all just starting out. It was an exciting journey. We didn't know if it would work or not. Mansoor and I used to find issues with the film. Film released and then it went out of our hands. I feel it is a milestone in Indian cinema. It changed sensibilities if we see from 1988-1994,” the actor stated.

While Rao is leading the show, he is joined by talented actors like Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and Jameel Khan. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is now scheduled to release on May 10, 2024, after multiple delays.

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

Srikanth is Rao's first film after the success of Bheed. Next, he will be seen sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor in the romantic sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. He is also filming for Stree 2, the official sequel to the blockbuster hit horror comedy Stree.

