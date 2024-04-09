Srikanth Trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao looks promising as he takes us on truly inspirational journey

Rajkummar Rao is renowned as one of the most sought-after and versatile actors in Bollywood. Up next, he will be portraying the role of the veteran industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his upcoming biopic titled Srikanth. The makers recently unveiled the first look of Rao from the movie, and the actor also shared a heartwarming video of his meeting with the real-life Srikanth Bolla. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have now released the highly-anticipated trailer.

Srikanth trailer out now

The makers of Srikanth have finally dropped the much-awaited trailer. The minute and seconds long video showcases Rajkummar Rao portraying the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. The trailer takes us through the story of truly inspirational leader, he showed the world how visual impairment need not be a challenge to achieve your dreams.

Check out the trailer here:

Rajkummar Rao meets real-life Srikanth Bolla

On April 7, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Srikanth. In the video, we can see the actor having a good time with the real-life Srikanth Bolla. He wrote, "Behind The Scenes. Some special moments and heartfelt conversations from the sets of #Srikanth. Trailer out on 09.04.2024. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

Rajkummar Rao as Srikanth Bolla

Earlier, Rajkummar shared a video to give a glimpse of his first look from the upcoming biopic of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The video shows the actor in his character Srikanth, running towards the end goal, reflecting happiness on his face. The short clip ends with the title and release date appearing on the screen.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Rao wrote, "A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024." Alaya F who also is a part of the movie shared the video on her Instagram with a similar caption.

Recently while talking to News18, Alaya F shared her experience working with Rajkummar Rao. She said, “Whatever I’ve shot for so far has been a wonderful experience. The team is lovely. Raj is just incredible. Jyothika ma’am is lovely and wonderful. We met at a dinner when everyone came together where we were just sitting together and chatting. Everyone at that table was having discussions on the industry and I was there just listening to them, absorbing all of it and trying to learn. It was quite amazing.”

About Srikanth movie

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, an organization that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. He was born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India. His life has been an inspiring journey.

Srikanth's entrepreneurial journey began after his return to India, where he aimed to create inclusive employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The film starring Rajkummar Rao will pay homage to his glorious life. The movie will arrive in the theaters on May 10 this year and also stars actors Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

The movie is backed by T-Series in collaboration with Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. Srikanth is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani while the script has been penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rajkummar Rao meets 'real-life' Srikanth Bolla; film's trailer to drop on THIS date