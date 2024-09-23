Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor paints the town red in color-coordinated outfits as she heads out for Sunday dinner with her girlies: WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 has wreaked havoc at the box office and reportedly emerged as the eleventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time. This major feat definitely calls for a celebration. Hence, the actress took her girlfriends on a dinner date on Sunday, September 22. The girls painted the town red by donning color-coordinated outfits for the night.

After enjoying multiple celebratory bashes for the milestone that Stree 2 has achieved, Shraddha Kapoor finally took out time for her girlfriends. On Sunday evening, she was spotted outside a Mumbai eatery along with her four besties. In a video, the actress can be seen leaving the restaurant with her BFFs, dressed in a red bodycon dress. The Aashiqui 2 star looked pretty in that cutout outfit she paired with black high heels, a matching bag, and golden jewelry. All of them gave each other a warm hug before Kapoor, along with a friend, sat in her car and went home.

Take a look:

Soon after the video went viral, her fans came to the comments section to reiterate how pretty Shraddha looked. A user commented, “Girl with zero attitude and absolutely beautiful,” while another called her “Red hot.” Someone also stated that they could see the “600Cr wala glow” on her face. Several others called her beautiful, flooded her with red hearts, and compared her to red cherries.

Advertisement

After featuring in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor last year, she starred in Stree 2. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about not doing multiple movies and being selective about her work. During AJIO presents Pinkvilla's Masterclass, she stated, “I think I have the clarity now that I only want to be part of films that really really really excite me, and also the audience. The audience also has a certain expectation of the kind of films that I do and should be doing and the kind of characters I am playing.”

Kapoor added that until she gets the feeling of being part of a movie or playing a character, she is okay waiting for the absolute right film and the right character to come her way.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor welcomes ‘nanhi stree’ to her abode but someone isn't happy about it; don't miss Ananya Panday's reaction