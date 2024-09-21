Shraddha Kapoor welcomes ‘nanhi stree’ to her abode but someone isn't happy about it; don't miss Ananya Panday's reaction

Shraddha Kapoor is a dog lover who keeps giving her social media followers a glimpse of her pet dog Shyloh. Well, she recently expanded her family by welcoming another little doggo to her humble abode in Mumbai. She dropped an announcement post on social media stating that the arrival of her ‘nanhi stree’ has made someone jealous. Soon after, Ananya Panday and others showered love on the lovely images.

Taking to her Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor dropped multiple images showcasing the world, her new addition to the family. The Stree 2 actress revealed that she named her new dog ‘Small’. While the Marathi mulgi expressed her gratitude to her friend Fazaa who gifted her the baby as a celebratory gesture for the success of her horror-comedy movie, Kapoor also stated that her senior dog isn’t happy with the new addition.

In the captions, Shraddha wrote, “Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi stree!!! Miliye “Small” se. Humaari nayi family member. Meri dildaar dost @fazaa_s6 ne is choti si khushi ko mujhe gift kiya. Ab ye hua na sabse best tareeka jashn manane ka. Woh toh alag baat hai ki is celebration mein ek koi hai jo kaafi na khush hai. Swipe karke dekho woh shaqs kaun hai.”

Take a look:

Upon watching the cute images of the actress with her newfound love, Ananya Panday couldn’t stop commenting on it. The Dream Girl 2 star wrote, “Small has become soooo big. post the chotu pictures also!!!” Actor Prateik Babbar also dropped a red heart and an evil eye emoji in the comments section.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Months ago, Ananya also welcomed a cute little munchkin to her new house in the city. Sharing multiple images of them having a lovely time together, she wrote in the caption, “Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - “RIOT” he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I’m madly obsessed. ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. On the other hand, Ananya Panday made her OTT debut with Call Me Bae.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday on being pitted against other actresses; says she, Sara and Janhvi 'constantly try to be there for each other'