EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor explains why she is selective about the films she chooses; Rajkummar Rao shares how he is able to play 4 contrasting characters each year

Stree 2 is unquestionably one of the year's most awaited films. The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster is less than a week away from release and is all set to take box office to the cleaners this Independence Day. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of theirs, where they candidly spoke about their much anticipated upcoming release, Stree 2, and also Maddock's horror-comedy universe. The duo also opened up about their approach towards choosing and working on films.

Shraddha Kapoor Shares Why She Has Become Selective About The Films She Chooses

In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, ahead of their release Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor was asked about why she is very selective about the films she chooses. Stree 2 is the actress' second release since the pandemic and that's quite low compared to her other contempories who have not just had more theatrical releases but are also working on more films at the moment. Shraddha said, "I think I have the clarity now that I only want to be part of films that really really really excite me, and also the audience. The audience also has a certain expectation of the kind of films that I do and should be doing and the kind of characters I am playing. Jab tak woh feeling nahi aati na ki iss film ka hissa banna hai aur yeh character play karna hai (till I don't get the feeling of being part of a movie or playing a character), till then, I am ok to wait for the absolute right film and right character to come my way."

Watch Pinkvilla's Masterclass Featuring Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao Opens Up About How He Is Able To Work On Four Films Each Year

In contrast to Shraddha Kapoor who is very selective about the movies she chooses, Rajkummar Rao is busy churning 3-4 releases every year. When Rajkummar was asked about how he is able to play very contrasting characters so convincingly, each year, he answered, "That's my job. If I am committed to do a film or play a character, I give it my all. I shoot one film at a time and give my energy to that one character. Finish it, take a break, get out of the country or get out if the house, go for a small holiday, come back neutral, come back afresh and start working on the next one. So I think it's possible. I won't say it's not possible. But I like that. I like choosing different stories, I like playing different characters onscreen. That's always my struggle - how to make my character different from the other. Like a Mahi (Mahendra in Mr And Mrs Mahi) or a Vicky (Stree) are poles apart. So I am always looking for that hook in my characters so that I can catch onto that and then take it forward from there."

Stree 2 In Theatres On 15th August, 2024

The excitement for Stree 2 is increasing as the release day draws nearer. The movie releases on the 15th of August, 2024. It releases alongside significant Indian releases like Khel Khel Mein, Double ISmart and Vedaa. The advance bookings for the horror-comedy will start over the weekend. Are you ready for Stree 2?

