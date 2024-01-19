Taapsee Pannu is ‘too happy’ in her decade-long relationship with Mathias Boe: ‘I have no thoughts of leaving him’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is basking in the success of her last film Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actress, who has been in a relationship with badminton player Mathias Boe for many years, prefers to keep her personal life low-key. However, Mathias often features in Taapsee’s vacation pictures, and the couple also celebrated New Year 2024 together in Kerala. Recently, she talked about her decade-long relationship with her beau, and how she is extremely happy in the relationship.

Taapsee Pannu says she met Mathias Boe the year she was making her Bollywood debut

In a recent interaction with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Taapsee Pannu was asked if it gets difficult to date after one is a celebrity. In response, the Dunki actress said that she wouldn’t know that because she has been with the same person for the past ten years. She revealed that she began acting 13 years ago, and met him the year she was making her Bollywood debut. And since then, she has been with Mathias Boe.

“I have been with the same person since then. And I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship,” said the actress. She made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s 2013 comedy film Chashme Baddoor.

Taapsee Pannu’s take on dating for actors

However, she said that she has heard from people around her that it’s very tough to find someone after they become an actor, because it becomes difficult to ascertain why the person likes you, and whether their feelings are 100 percent authentic. She said that it’s a genuine problem that actors face, and she has heard her co-actors often discuss it.

Taapsee Pannu was then asked whether actors often develop feelings for their co-stars, given they spend so much time on set. In response, Taapsee shared her take on it, saying that if some aspect of one's feelings, or something in their life is incomplete, one is going to be attracted to it when they see that missing part being filled.

“Agar wo khaali hai hi nahi, if you're too happy and satisfied with what you have already, to wo avenue khaali hi nahi hai ki koi aur aake bharega. Isliye that feeling is very subjective. (However, if one is in a fulfilling relationship, and are very satisfied and happy with what they already have, then that avenue is not empty for anyone to fill. So that feeling is very subjective),” said Taapsee. She said that even people in happy relationships may meet someone else and realize that another person is filling the missing parts. However, she said that she has never felt that way, and that she is too happy in her relationship.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Times Of India, Taapsee said that she has been dating Mathias Boe for really long, and it’s not like she has shied away from owning up to it. “It is just that my relationship happened in the early years of my career and at that time if this conversation came up, it would be about that and not about my work,” she said. She added that neither of them are into PDA, but they are also not trying to run away from accepting their relationship.

Taapsee, who was last seen in Dunki, has several interesting projects in the pipeline including Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.

