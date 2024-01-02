Dunki star Taapsee Pannu hugs BF Mathias Boe as they ring in New Year together; 'Entering 2024 with smile and saree’

Taapsee Pannu is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in theatres on December 21, 2023. Now, post the success of the film, the actress is currently enjoying a vacay with her beau Mathias Boe, and her sister Shagun Pannu. They rang in New Year 2024 together, and Taapsee has now shared pictures from the celebration.

INSIDE Taapsee Pannu’s New Year 2024 celebration with Mathias Boe

On Tuesday morning, Taapsee Pannu shared some joyful pictures, giving fans a sneak peek into her New Year celebrations. The first picture shows her posing with her sister Shagun Pannu. The actress rocked a blue saree with a golden border, along with a white blouse. The Pannu sisters are seen flashing their brilliant smiles in the picture. “Entering 2024 with smile and saree," she wrote. Meanwhile, the next picture shows Taapsee hugging her boyfriend Mathias Boe.

The Dobaaraa actress was seen sitting on her boyfriend's lap, and she held him close as they posed for a lovely picture together. “And a hugs,” wrote Taapsee Pannu, while sharing the picture. In another story, she continued, “And beauty,” as she posed with her sister Shagun, and their friends. “And music!!!!” read her last story, which showed a group of boys sitting around a long dining table, and enjoying some music. Check out her stories below!

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s relationship

Taapsee Pannu has been in a long-distance relationship with former badminton player Mathias Boe for nine years now. The two are often seen together in their vacation pictures. They reportedly met after the actress went to watch one of his games years ago.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the Dunki actress said that they are both self-made individuals, and that work keeps them both occupied. “Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now. I am not in any competition — neither in my professional life, nor in my personal life. I am perfectly fine with the pace at which I am going in my life,” she said.

