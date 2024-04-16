The Broken News Season 2 Trailer OUT: Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat-Shriya Pilgaonkar return with extra drama, politics

Zee5's web series, The Broken News was released in 2022 and received huge love from the audience. The much-awaited second season of the series is now all set to release and the trailer is finally out.

The Broken News Season 2 Trailer Out

The 2-minute-26-second trailer of The Broken News Season 2 is now out and it promises a lot more intense drama than what we witnessed in the first season. Radha Bhargava (Shriya Pilgaonkar), who was imprisoned after being framed as a terrorist because of Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep Ahlawat) is now released on bail and seeks vengeance. Determined to cleanse the broadcasting system by dismantling Dipankar and his manipulative tactics she informs Ameena Qureshi (Sonali Bendre) about a scoop that has the potential to end Dipankar's career.

As the trailer progresses, it promises to take you on a ride full of politics, thrills, twists, and turns. The strong performances of the cast are icing on the cake.

Talking about being a part of The Broken News, Sonali Bendre said, "The Broken News will always be special to me as it marked my OTT debut. We truly were ecstatic with the response to the first season and I am glad that we are returning with another season. Working with the wonderful team at ZEE5, BBC and our director Vinay Waikul has also been a true pleasure. He's a visionary director who has poured his heart and soul into ensuring that viewers remain engaged and hooked throughout."

Jaideep Ahlawat also said, "I am thrilled to dive back into the world of The Broken News for its second season on ZEE5. This time around, viewers can expect more newsroom drama, action and lines getting blurred as things get personal. Playing Dipankar has been a true delight and it was great getting back together with the gang of The Broken News."

Actor Shriya Pilagoankar mentioned, "I couldn't be more thrilled for the return of The Broken News on ZEE5. This show holds a special place in my heart, and I've been eagerly anticipating its comeback for quite some time now. The dynamic between Radha and Dipankar is going to be intensely personal this season, as they both strive to outmaneuver each other at every turn. It's going to be a rollercoaster ride for the viewers, with twists and turns keeping them guessing until the very end. Working alongside Jaideep sir and Sonali ma'am has been an incredible experience for me. They are both powerhouses of talent, and I've learned so much from sharing the screen with them. I can't wait for audiences to see the magic that we've all created together."

About The Broken News

The Broken News is based on the BBC Studios format Press and is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra. The new season will see Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar reprise their roles as Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal, and Radha Bhargava respectively.

Returning after a gap of two years, the new season will see the fight for ideologies between two broadcast news channels, Josh 24x7 and Awaz Bharti scaling new heights and will premiere on 3rd May on ZEE5.

The upcoming season produced by BBC Studios Productions India will continue to capture the fictional lives, lies, loves, and struggles of journalists and their battle between truth and sensationalism.

