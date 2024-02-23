Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt's advice to call every producer after his son's cancer diagnosis; here's why

Emraan Hashmi faced a tumultuous period in his personal life when his son, Ayaan Hashmi, was diagnosed with first-stage cancer in 2014. In a recent interview, Emraan opened up about the strength shown by his family during those challenging times. He also recounted a valuable piece of advice given by Mahesh Bhatt, which guided him in balancing his career and caring for his son.

Emraan Hashmi recalls having to complete film shoots after his son's cancer diagnosis

In an interview on Radio Nasha, Emraan Hashmi discussed how his family navigated the difficult period of his son's illness. He acknowledged the uncertainty they faced about the future but highlighted their resilience in persevering through it. The actor admitted to the challenges of balancing personal and professional needs, stating that pushing through was necessary, provided this is real world.

The actor revealed Mahesh Bhatt's advice, recalling that when his son was diagnosed with cancer, Bhatt, a pragmatic mentor figure, offered him crucial guidance. Understanding the realities of the industry, Bhatt emphasized the need for Emraan to reach out to every producer he was collaborating with and reassure them of his commitment to completing their projects. Despite it being just two weeks into his son's illness, Bhatt stressed the dual nature of industry support: while people empathize and offer assistance, they also have financial stakes invested in projects.

The Tiger 3 star recounted how he followed Bhatt's advice, informing producers that he would be away for only a month and a half, even though his son's treatment in Canada lasted seven months. In a difficult decision, Emraan had to lie to his son, telling him he would return soon, then promptly flew back to India to fulfill his professional obligations before rejoining his family in Canada. It was undeniably a tough phase for him.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming project is Karan Johar's web series titled Showtime, which delves into the intricacies of politics within the Hindi film industry. Scheduled for release on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 8, the series boasts a star-studded cast including Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran alongside Emraan Hashmi.

