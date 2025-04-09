Tahira Kashyap is ‘basking in all the love and prayers’ after opening up about her breast cancer relapse; Rajkummar Rao and others show support

Tahira Kashyap gave hope and inspired many when she opened up about her battle with breast cancer. After braving the illness, she resumed working on herself and even directed her debut movie. But her fans were heartbroken when she recently revealed about her breast cancer relapse after 7 years. Today (April 9, 2025), she thanked everyone who has been sending love and prayers her way. Read on!

Two days ago, writer and director Tahira Kashyap revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. In her Instagram post, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife bared it all as she spoke about ‘round 2’ with the illness. A while ago, on April 9, 2025, she dropped her first post, thanking everyone for sending her love and prayers.

She dropped a cute selfie with a sunflower as she soaked in the Mumbai sun. In her heartfelt note, she expressed, “Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering. I know some of you who are praying and so many whom I don’t know and yet I receive all your goodness with grace, similarly some of you know me and others might not but I send all my gratitude to all of you.”

The Sharmajee Ki Beti helmer concluded her note by stating, “And when such a connection is made which is beyond actual relationship it’s called Humanity which is the highest form of spirituality.”

Soon after, several B-town celebs and her well-wishers took to the comments section to show their support for her. Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao opined, “The strongest girl ever. Sending lots of love to you Tahira,” while veteran Bollywood actress and breast cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry sent her big love and hug. Mandira Bedi commented that she has been keeping Tahira in her prayers.

Apart from them, Bhumi Pednekar, Divya Dutta, Shama Sikander, Twinkle Khanna, Hina Khan, Guneet Monga, Aparshakti Khurana, Farah Khan Ali, Mrunal Thakur and many others showered her with red hearts.

Pinkvilla wishes Tahira a speedy recovery!

