Bhumi Pednekar says she dreams of sharing screen with THIS actor; expresses desire to be part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie

Bhumi Pednekar has been using her social media handles to interact with her fans and give them an update about her personal and professional life. Nearly two weeks ago, the actress joined Threads and exclusively chatted with Pinkvilla. During the interaction on the social media application, the actress expressed her desire to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project. She also stated that she would want to work in a film with Ranveer Singh. Read on!

Pinkvilla conducted an AMA session with Bhumi Pednekar and asked her some burning fans questions. Like a sweetheart she is, the actress responded to all the queries with utmost sincerity and honesty. When we inquired “Which actor is still on your dream collaboration list?”, the Bala actress was quick to take the name of Bajirao Mastani star Ranveer Singh. “I would love to do a film with Ranveer. I think he is just too special,” she revealed.

Advertisement

Having said that, Bhumi also dreams of working with ace B-town filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the near future. Pednekar stated, “A dream role…I just want to do a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Anything that he makes me do. Sanjay sir is a maestro.”

During the interactive session, we also asked her to share “Which classic yesteryear movie would you love to be a part of?” Seems like the Bhakshak actress had her list ready. Hence, she quickly replied that she would love to be part of classic movies like Mother India, Kabuliwala, Lamhe and Silsila.

In the past decade, Bhumi has shared the screen with many talented actors. We asked her to rank her co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Well, her response took the cake. She said, “Add all the amazing women I’ve worked with too…Taapsee, Yami, Ananya, Konkana, Rakul, Chum, Kiara. But I can’t rank, everyone is (red heart emoji).”

Advertisement

The Saand Ki Aankh actress further spoke about the biggest risk she took in her acting career. Bhumi stated that doing her debut movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha was the biggest risk she took. But thankfully, it paid off.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.