Sharmajee Ki Beti: Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap on how tough it was to get film rolling; 'Difficult to make female-led film'

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap began her new venture as she made her directorial debut with the slice-of-life movie, Sharmajee Ki Beti. The film was released today, June 28 and the reactions were quite well on social media.

Amidst this, in a new interview, Tahira talked about how she had a tough time getting the film rolling because it was led by female characters and also the challenges she faced due to the pandemic.

'Things were limited because women were leading Sharmajee Ki Beti,' says Tahira Kashyap

In an interview with India Today, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and director Tahira Kashyap candidly said that it is difficult to make a film that is female-led.

She went to a couple of producers with the film and fortunately found such great cheerleaders in Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar. Tahira added that they have been on this project through all the hindrances and challenges. She had her journey, and then the pandemic struck, and two lockdowns happened. "It's a small film and such hurdles make things more difficult. However, we had relentless belief and once it was made, we went to Applause with it," Tahira said.

The director further added that there were a few pushbacks from various quarters of the world of cinema. "Things were limited because women were leading the film. There have been a few pushbacks and cutbacks and, I won't deny, that it's very difficult to make a female-led film. I think it will probably take 10 more 'Crew' before it's normalized," Tahira Kashyap added.

Tahira Kashyap on Sharmajee Ki Beti's characters

When asked why she chose such characters to feature in her film, Tahira stated that it came from a very pure place and is part of her world. This is why the film had five characters, in different phases of life, as she wanted to cover all these places.

The filmmaker explained that usually in Indian cinema, there's nothing for women before and after their 20s but in this film, from the age of 13 to 35, they all have different experiences in life. She added that she wanted to show real stories of real women.

Ayushmann Khurrana praises Tahira Kashyap as her film Sharmajee Ki Beti releases

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and shared an appreciation post for his wife, Tahira Kashyap. Sharing several pictures including a childhood photo of Tahira, a frame of them together, his wife with their kids, and her behind the camera, the proud husband wrote, “Every day there are more reasons to be awed by you, by your resilience, by your passion for life, for work, for family.”

Talking about Tahira’s directorial debut, Ayushmann stated, “Your soul reflects in everything you touch which is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a special film. You fought through the most difficult time of your life during the journey of this film. Maybe this is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a heart-tugging story.”

The Dream Girl 2 actor further added, “You have always been a born writer/director since our theater days.. now it’s for the world to see how amazing you are @tahirakashyap. Super proud of you. Congratulations to the whole cast & crew of #SharmajeeKiBeti now streaming on @primevideoin.”

More about Tahira Kashyap’s Sharmajee Ki Beti

Sharmajee Ki Beti casts Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Tahira Kashyap, the film is produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and Applause Entertainment and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

