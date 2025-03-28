Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Rajkummar Rao wins Danube Properties presents Best Actor Popular Choice Male
At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor – Popular Choice (Male) for Stree 2, presented by Danube Properties. Details inside!
The much-awaited Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 took place on March 27, bringing together Bollywood’s brightest stars. The star-studded evening saw celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Rasha Thadani grace the red carpet. As the night wrapped up, many walked away with well-deserved honors. Among them was Rajkummar Rao, who won the Danube Properties presents Best Actor – Popular Choice (Male) award for his hit film Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.
Yes, you heard that right! Rajkummar Rao had a big night at the awards, taking home the Danube Properties presents Best Actor – Popular Choice (Male) award for Stree 2.
A video from the event PSSI 2025 also shows a serious conversation between Rajkummar and Arjun Kapoor. The two actors seemed deeply engrossed in some serious talk, sparking curiosity among fans. While we can only wonder what had them so focused, the clip is undeniably intriguing and impossible to miss!
One of the highlights of the night was a heartwarming reunion between Akshay Kumar and Sushmita Sen at PSSI 2025. The duo, who have shared screen space in the past, exchanged a warm hug, much to the delight of their fans. Both stars looked effortlessly stylish in their black ensembles as they posed for the paparazzi, making for a picture-perfect moment!
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, Stree 2, proved to be a massive box office sensation. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the horror-comedy hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, and shattered records with its phenomenal performance.
Surpassing all expectations, the film redefined the horror-comedy genre in India, amassing an impressive Rs 585 crore net. With its extraordinary success and widespread acclaim, Stree 2 firmly secured its place as an all-time blockbuster!
