Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana set to begin new year 2025 with Delhi shoot of film co-starring Rashmika Mandanna

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's slate for the next few years was recently unveiled, and it took the excitement of the fans to another level. The next film in the universe is Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. A new update about the movie has now surfaced, and it has been learned that Ayushmann is set to kick off the new year 2025 with the love story’s Delhi shoot.

Today, January 4, 2025, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram Stories and shared a sun-kissed selfie. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and beige puffer jacket. He also donned sunglasses and a face mask. Ayushmann captioned it in Hindi, “Chalo Dilli (heart hands emoji).”

Have a look at the story!

The actor is preparing to start the second schedule of his upcoming movie Thama. After a short schedule in Mumbai late last year, the cast and crew will begin shooting some exciting scenes in Delhi from early next week and continue until the first half of January.

Thama was officially announced in October 2024. The announcement video featured the title and cast reveal with an intense song playing in the background. The caption read, “Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story... unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama - Diwali 2025!”

Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also a part of the cast. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame, the film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. Thama is set for a theatrical release on the festive occasion of Diwali 2025.

Advertisement

Other upcoming films in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe are Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Stree 3, Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosara Mahayudh.

Apart from Thama, Ayushmann Khurrana has an untitled spy comedy with Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film features Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. Pinkvilla has also exclusively revealed that Ayushmann has been roped in as the new Prem in Sooraj Barjatya’s untitled family drama.

ALSO READ: Sky Force: Akshay Kumar-led aerial action film’s trailer to release on THIS date at grand event? Know certified length inside