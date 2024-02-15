TBMAUJ's Kriti Sanon completes 10 years in industry; 'I want to leave a mark and be inspirational'

Kriti Sanon stands out as one of India's most multifaceted celebrities, celebrated for her remarkable talents beyond acting, including dancing prowess, fashion sense, and dedication to fitness. Transitioning from a college graduate unsure about a career in films to winning a National Film Award, her journey has been nothing short of fascinating. Sanon attributes her engineering background to her enduring curiosity.

Her cinematic journey took flight with a promising debut alongside Tiger Shroff in 2014's Heropanti, followed by acclaimed performances in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Mimi, the latter earning her a National Film Award for Best Actress. Recently marking a decade in the industry, Sanon reflects on her evolution in an interview with PTI.

Kriti Sanon reflects on her 10-year journey in the film industry

Kriti Sanon expressed that at times, it's hard to believe that she has spent a decade in the industry. Suddenly, it seems like such a long time has passed. There was a juncture during her college years when she hadn't even considered pursuing acting. She transitioned from the discovery of her acting ability to eventually embracing it fully. Over time, she feels she has developed a deep affection for the craft.

“I want to leave a mark and be inspirational to many people who probably are dreaming of coming here and doing what they love. It just feels amazing. (I want to) keep finding new layers to me and my potential as an actor. Keep doing different work that excites me. I want to work till I physically cannot work,” she adds.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon cherishes the non-monotonous nature of her job

After earning her engineering degree from Noida's Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, the Delhi-born actor made the pivotal decision to pursue acting. She attributes her insatiable curiosity and penchant for absorbing knowledge to her engineering background. This innate trait has guided her constant quest for personal and professional growth. Over time, she has embraced evolution as a personal goal, discerning what aspects of acting resonate with her and refining her approach accordingly.

Advertisement

She expresses that she doesn't adhere to a fixed process because she doesn't want to confine herself. At times, she engages in trial and error to explore new approaches, acknowledging that some endeavors yield success while others don't.

Encountering a character that challenges her and pushes her beyond her comfort zone excites her. She considers herself fortunate to wake up each day to a profession that offers diversity and novelty, preventing monotony from seeping into her life.