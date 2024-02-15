WATCH: Kriti Sanon bonds with 'Lakhan' Anil Kapoor over 'bhurji'; Shahid Kapoor has hilarious reaction

Kriti Sanon is widely cherished as one of India's most versatile celebrities, lauded not only for her acting finesse but also for her exceptional dancing skills, impeccable fashion sense, and commitment to fitness. Her latest film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, offers a unique storyline where a man falls in love with a robot. While the film had a relatively sluggish start at the box office, it is steadily gaining traction among audiences. Adding a delightful touch to her social media presence, Kriti recently shared a video on Instagram featuring her indulging in sumptuous food alongside Anil Kapoor, sparking joy among her followers.

Kriti Sanon drops humorous video featuring Anil Kapoor

Kriti Sanon recently shared a hilarious video featuring Anil Kapoor enjoying lunch. In the clip, as Kriti joins him, he initially offers her the bhurji he's eating, but takes it back, instead offering her a mobile phone and cutlery, humorously mistaking her for her robotic character. The Housefull 4 actress then reminds him that she's herself, not her character Sifra. Kapoor promptly orders more bhurji.

Sharing the moment, the diva captioned the post, "His name is LAKHAN, and my name is SIFRA!! Btw.. the bhurji was Jhakaaasssss! Thank you @anilskapoor sir! You’re the besssttt! ." The video drew amusing responses from fans, with even Shahid Kapoor chiming in, jesting, "@anilskapoor sir ko fighter plane khilao sifra. Tum bas tamatar (tomato) khao."

About Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story, Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Aryan Agnihotri, a robotics engineer entangled in an improbable romance with SIFRA, portrayed by Kriti Sanon, an AI creation. Aryan's decision to introduce SIFRA to his family with marriage intentions sets off a comical chain of events. Dharmendra plays Aryan's grandfather, with Dimple Kapadia as his aunt, who oversees the robotics firm. Janhvi Kapoor makes a cameo, hinting at a sequel.

The palpable chemistry between Shahid and Kriti, showcased in trailers and songs, heightens anticipation. The soundtrack, featuring the foot-tapping Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, romantic melodies Akhiyaan Gulaab and Tum Se, and the quirky title track, has garnered acclaim, offering a diverse musical palette.

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya promises a captivating Valentine's Week experience with its distinctive narrative, lively music, and compelling performances.

