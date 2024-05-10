9 best Kay Kay Menon movies and TV shows to binge-watch

Kay Kay Menon, known for his captivating performances in both commercial and critically acclaimed films, has been a mainstay of Indian cinema for over two decades. Kay Kay Menon’s movies and TV shows prove his acting versatility. To date, the actor has delivered several hits like Baby, The Ghazi Attack, Gulaal, and many more.

Born into a Malayali family but raised in Maharashtra, Menon's career trajectory took a turn from physics and marketing degrees to the world of theater and television before his breakthrough in Bollywood.

9 best Kay Kay Menon and TV shows to add to your weekend watch list:

The Railway Men

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Divyendu, Mandira Bedi, Sunny Hinduja

Director: Shiv Rawail

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Show Genre: Drama

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on the Bhopal gas tragedy, which happened on the night of 2–3 December 1984, this four-episode series narrates an untold story about the bravery of many railwaymen who came together to rescue and help victims of what is considered to be the world's worst industrial disaster. The show features Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, and Babil Khan in pivotal roles.

Special Ops

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Sana Khan, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Gautami Kapoor

Director: Neeraj Pandey, Shivam Nair

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Show Genre: Thriller

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Hotstar

Special Ops, starring Kay Kay Menon, is a riveting Indian series that unravels the intricate web of counter-terrorism operations spanning nearly two decades. Menon leads a team of intelligence officers on a relentless pursuit of a mastermind, blending espionage, action, and suspense in a gripping narrative that keeps viewers on the edge.

Bambai Meri Jaan

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur, Jitin Gulati, Saurabh Sachdeva

Director: Shujaat Saudagar

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Show Genre: Thriller

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bambai Meri Jaan is a poignant film that delves into the lives of diverse individuals navigating the bustling streets of Mumbai. Through interconnected stories, it explores the city's resilience, dreams, and challenges, touching on themes of love, loss, and hope amidst the chaos of urban life.

Black Friday

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Pavan Malhotra, Aliya Curmally, Vijay Maurya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Anurag Kashyap

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release year: 2004

Where to watch: Hotstar

Black Friday is a gritty and gripping Indian film based on the 1993 Bombay bombings. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, it intricately portrays the events leading up to the blasts, the investigation, and the aftermath. Through its intense narrative and raw performances, the film explores the complexities of terrorism, justice, and human nature.

Baby

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kay Kay Menon, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati

Director: Neeraj Pandey

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: Hotstar

Baby is a high-octane Indian action thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey. It follows an elite team of secret agents tasked with thwarting terrorist plots against India. With adrenaline-pumping action sequences, tense suspense, and a stellar cast led by Akshay Kumar, the film delivers an edge-of-your-seat cinematic experience.

Farzi

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Bhuvan Arora, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna,

Director: Raj and DK

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Show Genre: Thriller

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Prime Video

The story chronicles the Journey of how greed to make money takes Sunny, aka Artist (Shahid Kapoor), and Firoz (Bhuvan Arora) into the dark world of counterfeit money, i.e., fake currency. The conflict intensifies and takes a spin with the entry of Michael (Vijay Sethupathi), an honest task force officer, and Mansoor Dalal (Kay Kay Menon), a wanted gangster in their lives.

Haider

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Aamir Bashir

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release year: 2014

Where to watch: Netflix

Haider, starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, and Kay Kay Menon, is a powerful Indian adaptation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet," set in conflict-ridden Kashmir. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it explores themes of betrayal, revenge, and political turmoil. With stellar performances, haunting music, and breathtaking cinematography, the film offers a poignant portrayal of personal and societal turmoil amidst the backdrop of insurgency.

The Ghazi Attack

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu, Om Puri, Atul Kulkarni

Director: Sankalp Reddy

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: War, Thriller

Release year: 2017

Where to watch: Netflix

The Ghazi Attack is a gripping Indian war film based on true events during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Set primarily on a submarine, it chronicles the covert mission of the Indian Navy to intercept a Pakistani submarine. With intense naval battles and strategic maneuvering, the film offers a thrilling cinematic experience of bravery and patriotism.

Gulaal

Cast: Raj Singh Chaudhary, Kay Kay Menon, Piyush Mishra, Ayesha Mohan

Director: Anurag Kashyap

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release year: 2009

Where to watch: YouTube

Gulaal is a provocative Indian drama set in the political landscape of Rajasthan. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, it follows a young student's journey into the murky world of campus politics. With themes of power, betrayal, and revenge, the film unfolds a complex narrative exploring the dark underbelly of ambition and manipulation.

Despite the debate about whether he receives the recognition he deserves, Kay Kay Menon’s movies remain a classic. The actor consistently delivers captivating portrayals that elevate any project he joins. With his diverse filmography and dedication to his craft, Menon is sure to continue captivating audiences and leaving his mark on Indian cinema for years to come.

