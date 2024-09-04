The Perfect Couple Trailer: Internet is ‘struck with surprise’ as Ishaan Khatter gears up for Hollywood debut

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has taken the internet with utmost surprise with the recently released trailer of his Hollywood debut The Perfect Couple. He will be playing the character of Shooter Dival who happens to be the best friend of Billy Howle’s on-screen character. Soon after the trailer made its way globally, Indian fans could not stop but gush over Ishaan’s glimpse calling it a ‘sweet surprise’.

One user commented, “I wasn't ready for Ishaan in the shower tf!!!!” Another one added, “Omg Ishaan Khatter (fire emojis)”. The third one said, “Ishaan Khatter (shocked emojis) we didn't see that coming (several heart and fire emojis). The fourth commented, “Ishaan Khatter was a surprise for sure.” Amusement among several other fans in the comments was also quite evident.

Watch out the trailer of Ishaan Khatter’s Hollywood debut here:-

Here’s a plot synopsis of The Perfect Couple in case the trailer didn’t answer a lot for you - Amelia Sacks is about to wed into one of Nantucket's most affluent families. Until a body is discovered on the beach, her displeased future mother-in-law, renowned novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spent no cost in organizing what looks to be the premier wedding of the season.

Secrets are revealed, setting the stage for a real-life investigation that sounds as though it belongs in one of Greer's books. All people are suddenly suspects and the thrill takes centre stage. This Netflix show has six episodes about an hour in length and is an adaptation of a book by Elin Hilderbrand.

While Susanne Bier takes the seat of director, Jenna Lamia steps in the role of showrunner, and writer. Bier, Jenna, and Elin join a long dias of executive producers namely Shawn Levy for 21 Laps Entertainment, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, and Josh Barry. The Perfect Couple is set to premiere on Netflix on 5 September 2024.

Other than Ishaan and Billy, this Mystery drama also stars Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Jack Reynor, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Mia Isaac, with Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani among others.

