The Royals: Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khattar redefine love with their regal romance; Zeenat Aman, Milind Soman and others add classy twist; WATCH

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to make her series debut with Netflix’s next. Titled The Royals, this upcoming modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series is produced by Pritish Nandy and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy. Taking the front seat on camera is an ensemble cast including Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea among others.

When an entitled Prince Charming meets a startup whiz, it's inevitable that they will bump heads! Will their ambitions collide, two worlds clash, or even spark a surprising romance? From palace gates to boardroom debates, The Royals promises to be a hallmark of new-age romance in the Indian OTT space.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals will mark Zeenat Aman’s Netflix debut among the likes of more brilliant stars like Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny. Watch the series' first look here:-

The makers in an official statement shared, “This just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today’s startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine. Sparks and insults will fly when these 2 worlds clash, and that has been great fun for us to create and produce!”

Several users took to the comment section and shared their excitement. One user wrote, “What A Presentation (clapping hands and fire emojis) By The Way...That Means Now We Can Share BTS Videos Of Royals From Now On? Or We Should Still Wait.” Another added, “Next obsession for sure.” The third commented, “Maybe this could be the Indian version of Bridgeton.”

"Everybody loves a good romance. The Royals is a modern-day regal romance with a spectacular setting and a dazzling cast. We can’t wait for our members to be enthralled by this exciting contemporary fairy tale with a generous dose of wit and humor,” Tanya Bami, Netflix India’s Series Head added.

According to the producers, The Royals is their take on a girl-meets-boy, the classic maharaja (king) and aamkumari (commoner) tale, and would be a fictional world where crowns are both worn and earned.

