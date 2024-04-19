THIS English cricketer would like Shah Rukh Khan to act in his biopic; can you guess?

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in the film industry. He not only has a massive fanbase in India but is also extremely admired outside the country. Shah Rukh’s movies have often set worldwide records, and many international personalities have showered praise upon him in the past.

Recently, English cricketer Jos Buttler, who is right now playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, expressed his wish for Shah Rukh to star in his biopic.

Jos Buttler picks Shah Rukh Khan as the actor to portray his role in his biopic

Many overseas cricketers are currently in India to participate in the IPL tournament. English cricketer Jos Buttler is also no exception as he is the opening batsman for the Rajasthan Royals.

In a recent interview for the franchise, Jos' fellow cricketer Trent Boult posed a question to him, asking, "One Bollywood actor who would play your biopic?" Jos was quick to reply with, "Shah Rukh Khan." Trent Bould also remarked, "Yeah, we love Shah Rukh."

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Jos Buttler after his century during RR vs KKR match

Just a few days ago, on April 16, Shah Rukh Khan’s team in the IPL, the Kolkata Knight Riders, faced off against the Rajasthan Royals. Shah Rukh was also present at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata to showcase his support for KKR. However, KKR ended up on the losing side as RR won by two wickets thanks to a fantastic century by Jos Buttler. He made 107 runs on just 60 balls and took his team to victory.

When Shah Rukh came to the field after the match to cheer up his players, he shared a heartwarming moment with Jos Buttler. The actor embraced him sweetly and extended warm wishes for his amazing performance.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent cinematic projects

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan marked his entry into the YRF spy universe with the blockbuster film Pathaan. He arrived with the action thriller Jawan in September and ended the year with the comedy drama Dunki.

Looking ahead, SRK is reported to be a part of Sujoy Ghosh’s next film, King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan.

