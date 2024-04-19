EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sen is ‘inspired’ by Shah Rukh Khan, 'looks up to' Priyanka Chopra; expresses desire to work with them

The talented young actress Anushka Sen is gearing up for the release of her web series, Dil Dosti Dilemma. She portrays the role of Asmara, who is forced to spend her summer with her grandparents instead of on vacation in Canada.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anushka revealed her admiration for superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, expressing her desire to work with them. She also discussed her character in the upcoming series.

Anushka Sen reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are her ‘favorite’ actors

Anushka Sen exclusively told Pinkvilla that she is truly inspired by Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan and the stunning Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra. She stated, “There are many actors that I look up to. Priyanka Chopra being one, Shah Rukh Khan being one. They are two people; I think the journeys that they have had really inspire me.”

Anushka continued, “The passion that they have and the drive that they have, really get me inspired, and it really motivates me to do my best. They are my favorites, and I have always been inspired by Shah Rukh sir and Priyanka Chopra ma’am.”

Anushka Sen about her character Asmara in the series Dil Dosti Dilemma

Anushka also spoke about her character Asmara, mentioning, “She’ll come off as a bit of a snob, I think, in the beginning of the show. But you’ll understand later that the intention is pure, and whatever mistakes she’s making are just because she’s naive and she’s just growing up. She’s just a teenager. So that's why, when you're growing up, you're figuring things out, and you make mistakes unknowingly.”

Revealing how she related to her character in real life, Anushka shared, “The thing that is similar, I would say, is the personality. She's very joyful; she tries to find positive energy in everything. She lights up a room. She doesn't try too hard, but she is just like that. It's really nice that I got to play this character because I learned so much from her.”

Dil Dosti Dilemma is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 25.

