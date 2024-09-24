THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai said getting trolled for weight gain post-pregnancy didn't 'disturb’ her; ‘I hope they enjoyed drama…’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has ruled our hearts for the longest time and has embraced her true self without any apprehensions. Quite prone to criticism, the former Miss World once admitted being unbothered by the trolling people sent her way for gaining weight post-pregnancy. The diva recently walked the ramp for Paris Fashion Week 2024 looking drop-dead gorgeous, making us recall one of her fierce interviews when people questioned her true self.

In a 2015 interview with British journalist David Frost, Aishwarya Rai shared her thoughts on body shaming and quipped, “I wasn’t disturbed by it. If people were, well, I guess I hope they enjoyed the drama because I was busy leading a very real life with my baby.” Bachchan asserted that she looked at the positive outcome of the situation where several women reached out to her and said, "Thank you, you’ve actually gone and given so much confidence to so many of us who always believed that."

The Devdas actress said that she never intentionally embarked on any mission to prove a point in any manner but was rather just being real. Aishwarya Rai embraced her first pregnancy in 2011 with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. The couple welcomed a daughter named Aaradhya who is often spotted accompanying her mom at mostly all places.

Talking about her weight gain in the same interview, Aish said that it was a natural turn that her body took - be it water retention or weight gain. “I was comfortable, and that’s why I have been who I have been. I stepped out in public when I could take time out from my baby, and if I did think it was a big deal, I would have been in hiding or would have done something about it,” Mrs Bachchan said.

Aishwarya asserted that with the availability of science, she had the option of shedding some pounds overnight but she chose to keep it natural and embrace the changes. Isn’t that the most apt thing any beauty with a purpose would do? The world has looked up to Aish as an inspiration for several generations and the diva makes sure to justify her aura every time, with every action.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise.

