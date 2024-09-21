THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai revealed apologizing FIRST after fight with Abhishek Bachchan for THIS reason

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most loved Bollywood couples of all time. Both the actors have spoken about each other and those confessions have always been heartwarming. Where there’s love, there must be some fights too. Asked when that happens who first apologizes, Aishwarya had once revealed that it’s always her because she doesn’t want to stretch it.

During her old appearance on Kapil Sharma’s TV show, the host had asked if Rai and Abhishek Bachchan would fight, to which she quickly agreed. Kapil then asked who usually apologizes first and Navjot Singh Sidhu opined, “Yeh kaunsi poochne wali baat hai? Woh hi bolte honge (What is there to ask in this? It must be Abhishek).”

Aishwarya Rai, however, immediately corrected Sidhu, saying, “Hum hi bolte hai ji, jaldi bol dete hai aur khatam kar dete hai baat (I am the one to apologize first; I quickly say sorry and end the fight).” The stunned Kapil quipped, “Aap hi bolte hai? Itni sundar wife aur sorry bhi bole? Yeh toh khuda ka keher hai (You apologize? Such a beautiful wife who is the first to say sorry? This is God’s calamity).”

Abhishek Bachchan fell in love with the former Miss World during the sets of Umrao Jaan in 2006 after realizing that their bond is much more than friendship. He proposed to her right away and a year later, the couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007. They became parents to daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Aaradhya is lately seen accompanying her mom quite often at all the places Aishwarya goes. Recently, when Rai received the award for Best Actress (Critics) for playing Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan: II, the 50-year-old was heard saying during her acceptance speech, “Thank you, Aaradhya, for being here with me. Love you. You being here makes this extremely special for me.”

The diva is currently not taking up as many projects as before and before the Ponniyin Selvan franchise she was last seen in 2018’s movie Fanney Khan.

