THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor Khan was skeptical about romantic scenes with ‘brother-like’ Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan made their debut together with the romantic drama Refugee. Directed by J.P. Dutta, the movie was the fifth highest-grossing film of 2000 and changed the career trajectory of both actors. However, many don’t know that Kareena didn’t want to do romantic scenes with Abhishek. Read on to know more!

While appearing on Simi Grewal’s talk show once, Kareena was shown a video message Abhishek sent for her. While the Jr Bachchan praised Bebo for most of it, he also revealed one thing for which he will never forgive her. He said, “I will never forgive you for ruining me in that scene because I remember the first thing you ever said to me was that AB, this is our first romantic scene together, and how can I fall in love with you? You're like my brother."

Abhishek Bachchan was referring to the sequence that took place at the Dargah, where Kareena's character asks Abhishek's character to stay back right when he is about to leave. Bebo, however, detailed the incident and re-admitted that she considered him a brother. The actress even went on to tell director Dutta, “JP uncle, how can I do those scenes when I consider him to be my brother?”

The duo were quite cordial for the longest time until Bebo’s sister Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan parted ways after several years of relationship.

While speaking with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Kareena admitted, “I have always maintained that Abhishek is the first actor with whom I gave my first shot. To me, he holds a very special place in my heart that no actor and no person can ever take. When I look at him, I look at him with pride, joy, and with happiness. It’s sad things went sour.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan has clarified that if Abhishek doesn’t want to do a film with her now, she will also keep it that way as she understands that the comfort level between them will not be the same. “I think people should respect that,” Kapoor said. Besides Refugee, Kareena and Abhishek worked in just one more film titled Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003).

