THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan called her a ‘self-made, strong woman’

The Bachchan family holds a close bond and there have been several instances when many among them were asked to confront their heartwarming bond with their family and all of them spoke highly about each other. One such incident was when Shweta Bachchan Nanda was asked about what she loves about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the sister-in-law of the actress had all the good things to quote.

It was during one of Shweta’s appearances on the Koffee With Karan when the Bachchan daughter was asked what she loves, hates, and tolerates about her sister-in-law. Oh, not to forget, Abhishek Bachchan also graced Karan Johar’s couch in the same episode and heard Shweta’s answer with a blank face.

“She is a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother,” said Shweta on what she loves about the actress and added that she “tolerates” Aishwarya’s “time management”. Sharing her thoughts on what she “hates” about the actress, then Mrs Nanda said, “She takes forever to return calls and messages.”

Shweta further answered the same question about Abhishek and opined, “I love that he is a very loyal and dedicated family man. Not just as a son but also as a husband.” She then said, “I hate that he thinks he knows it all.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have often been spotted flying together, however, it’s been a long time since they made a joint appearance.

Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007, and became parents to a lovely daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011. Shweta on the other hand married businessman Nikhil Nanda on February 16, 1997, and the couple welcomed a daughter named Navya Naveli Nanda on December 6, 1997. They later had a son named Agastya Nanda who was born November 23, 2000.

While Navya has ventured into podcasting, Agastya recently made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. He’ll soon feature in Sriram Raghavan's next Ekkis which revolves around the life of 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal.

