THROWBACK: When Moon Moon Sen described herself as ‘jellyfish’ who loves to be dependent on husband Bharat Dev Varma

Moon Moon Sen's husband, Bharat Dev Varma, passed away on November 19 at his Kolkata residence around 9 a.m. As per ANI, his health deteriorated suddenly, leading his family to summon an ambulance from a Dhakuria hospital. Tragically, he succumbed before medical assistance could reach. Reflecting on their bond, the actress once shared the secret to their strong relationship, describing herself as a 'jellyfish' who enjoyed relying on her husband.

In an interview with ETimes in 2017, Moon Moon Sen opened up about her enduring relationship with her husband, Bharat Dev Varma. She emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts promptly and highlighted the role of adaptability in maintaining their deep connection.

She said, “Adjustment is the keyword. And we never sleep over a fight. I’m like this jellyfish who loves to be dependent on her husband.”

In the same conversation, when asked if she wished her daughters, Raima and Riya Sen, would marry someone like Bharat Dev Varma, the actress expressed enthusiasm. She noted their preferences: Raima favoring humor and height, while Riya valued appearance and humorously acknowledged that their high-maintenance lifestyles might require partners with financial stability.

In 1978, Bharat Dev Varma married Moon Moon Sen, a celebrated name in Bengali cinema. Her acting career gained momentum after her marriage and the arrival of her daughters.

She debuted in Andar Baahar, earning significant attention for her bold role. Over the years, she appeared in more than 60 films and 40 TV series, earning accolades such as the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her daughters, Raima and Riya Sen, have carried forward her legacy, making their mark in Bollywood. Riya was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Call Me Bae, where Ananya Panday played the lead role.

Meanwhile, Bharat hailed from the royal family of Tripura, with an illustrious lineage connecting him to prominent Indian royalty. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess of Cooch Behar and the elder sister of the iconic Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur. His grandmother, Indira, was the sole daughter of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Vadodara, further cementing his royal heritage.

